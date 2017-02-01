Maryland football off to fast start on signing day as Virginia Tech WR commit flips

The first Maryland football recruit in with a signed national letter of intent was offensive lineman Johnny Jordan from Gonzaga College High School in Washington.

He's listed as a center who is 6-foot-1 and 301 pounds. His letter arrived shortly after 7 a.m.

Maybe the most important letter quickly followed: Kasim Hill of St. John's College High School, 6-2, 229 pounds, could be the Terps' quarterback of the present and future.

From Baltimore, Hill played at Gilman before transferring to St. John's before last season.

The arrival of Hill's letter came right before the biggest surprise of the morning.

Tahj Capehart, a 5-10, 175-pound wide receiver from Bishop Sullivan Catholic in Virginia Beach, Va., who had been committed to Virginia Tech since August, took a late visit to Maryland over the weekend and signed with the Terps this morning.

"I'm definitely excited for the next chapter. Let's go Terps!" Capehart wrote on Twitter.

He's a four-star talent who could be catching passes from Hill for years to come.

His signing could move Maryland up in the national rankings. Many analysts had the Terps around No. 17, but that could change with Capehart's flip.

Running back Anthony McFarland, 5-8, 185 pounds from DeMatha, joined the Terps shortly after Capeland and was followed by Hill's teammate at St. John's, Cam Spence, a defensive tackle.

More to come. Keep checking here for updates.