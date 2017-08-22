Army Navy games head back to Philadelphia

Philadelphia will host four of the next five Army-Navy games, the two service academies announced in a joint press release Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, will host the classic rivalry in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

“The legacy of the City of Brotherly Love and the home of Army-Navy continues to be the benchmark for hosting America's game,” said Chet Gladchuk, Naval Academy athletic director. “This tradition in Philly is so well received and embraced by the city and community that it remains a highlight of the season for the teams, alumni, and fans.”

Philadelphia has hosted 86 of the 117 Army-Navy games and will make it 87 on Dec. 9 when it plays host to the Mids and Black Knights at 3 p.m. on CBS Sports. Navy leads the all-time series, 60-50-7, but lost last year.

“Philadelphia is synonymous with the Army-Navy game, so it is fitting that we are playing at Lincoln Financial Field for four of the next five matchups,” Army Athletic Director Eugene “Boo” Corrigan said. “I want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles and PHL Sports. We look forward to continuing the relationship with the City of Philadelphia and creating more memories for America’s Game.”

Philadelphia received five of eight Army-Navy games during the previous contractual cycle, which ran from 2010 through 2017. This year’s game will mark the 11th time that Lincoln Financial Field has hosted the greatest rivalry in sports. The Midshipmen are 12-0 all-time in games played at Lincoln Financial, going 10-0 versus Army and 2-0 vs. Temple.

“Philadelphia and the Army-Navy Game belong together,” said Larry Needle, executive director of PHL Sports, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. “All of our local partners take great pride in hosting the game and the military family that it brings together each year. We thank the academies for their partnership and are truly honored to be welcoming the Game back to Philadelphia for years to come.”

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will host the 2021 Army-Navy game, an event that will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and Flight 91. That announcement will be made at 4 p.m. Tuesday, when Corrigan and Gladchuk join New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for a news conference at MetLife Stadium, which is part of The New Meadowlands sports complex.

Baltimore sought to serve as a host city for the next cycle of Army-Navy games, but was not selected. Executives with the Baltimore Ravens worked in conjunction with Maryland Sports on the bid, which would have brought the contest to M&T Bank Stadium for the fifth time since 2000.

Baltimore was awarded two games during the previous eight-year cycle with M&T Bank Stadium hosting Army-Navy in 2014 and 2016.

Terry Hasseltine, executive director of Maryland Sports, said the Baltimore bid was simply a victim of circumstances.

“Obviously, we are disappointed to not land Army-Navy this go-round, but we understand the academies must make decisions that are in the best interest of the game,” said Hasseltine, who heads the agency charged with bringing regional, national and international sporting events to Maryland.

“Philadelphia has been the traditional home of Army-Navy so we always know that city is going to be part of the equation. During this round, it made a lot of sense to take the game to the New York City region to commemorate the 20the anniversary of 9/11.”

Hasseltine said Gladchuk and Corrigan were complimentary of the job Baltimore has done hosting Army-Navy in the past and sensed the city would be back in the running for the next contractual cycle that will begin with the 2023 game.

“Chet and Boo were both very high on Baltimore and said the 2016 game was a tremendous experience. They were very impressed with the proposal we put forward,” Hasseltine said. “I’m sure our proposal was very similar to those of Philadelphia and East Rutherford. I think we were very competitive in the process, but there were other factors in play. It just wasn’t our round.”

Hasseltine said he will continue to work with the Baltimore Ravens NFL franchise as well as government officials from Baltimore City and Maryland to bring Army-Navy back to M&T Bank Stadium.

“We will continue to pursue this event and will always put our best foot forward in doing so,” he said.