Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival to take hiatus

The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is taking a year off.

Chesapeake Bay Events, run by Dunkirk resident Don Hooker and his daughter, Sarah Petska, announced the hiatus Monday.

“Two out of three years in the mud was a little much for all of us,” Hooker said. “We hope to be back in 2020.

"A variety of factors were involved in this decision. Primarily, we felt that we need to take a year off to evaluate the changing conditions in the outdoor concert world."

The concerts, held the third week of May since 1998, have raised about $1.7 million for charities. The festival has taken breaks a few years since its inception to recoup after tough years.

The two primary charities over the past few years are We Care and Friends, which serves the needy in Annapolis and Special Love, a Winchester-based non-profit for children with cancer that sponsors Camp Fantastic, a summer camp open to children with cancer and other programs for their brothers and sisters.

Hooker said he is trying to figure out a way to organize smaller events this year to aid the charities.

Rain did not stop hardcore Blues fans from attending day one of the 20th Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival at Sandy Point State Park Saturday. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

“Though we took a loss the charities still got something this year, though it was not nearly as much as we had hoped,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Reaction on the festival’s social media page was positive, with some people saying they would not mind paying a bit more to others suggesting a less expensive mix of talent. But virtually all said they looked forward to 2020.

One commenter was sorely disappointed. She and her husband met at the 1999 festival and were looking forward to celebrating their 20th anniversary at the show next May.

Hooker explained that music industry economics were a major element of the decision.

The marked increase in the cost of talent and production in the last several years has come while the festival has strived to maintain an affordable ticket price.

If the festival raises prices demand for tickets will drop, Hooker said.

“But with the cost of talent on the rise, we must either raise ticket prices or lower our expenses by being more selective in the artists that we book,” he said. “I just have to come up with a better formula.

“It’s a weird animal. The blues genre comes and goes, the audience is older, and they are not really concert goers, especially in the rain.”

But they still show up in torrential downpours and Hooker admires the audience’s loyalty.

“I feel I owe them something. I am a fan of theirs. Hey, they keep coming in weather I would not go out in,” he said. “But if I keep losing money, I am going to be one of the charities.”

Hooker recognizes the festival’s contributions.

“We ask that our patrons make a donation of any amount to either one or both of these two worthwhile causes,” he said.

To learn more about the organizations or make donations go to www.speciallove.org or www.wecareandfriends.org.