Police: Homicide victim found in car on Laurel road

A man was found dead in a car in Laurel Friday morning, and Anne Arundel County police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police responded to the 200 block of Brock Bridge Road in Laurel just after 7 a.m. for a report of a sick or injured subject.

Officers arriving on the scene found a man sitting in a vehicle with trauma to his upper body.

Firefighters attempted to render aid but it was too late; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later identified the victim as Jose Alberto Funes, 22, of Keppel Harbor in Pasadena. His body was sent to the state medical examiner for autopsy.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel worked the scene and canvassed the area.

Police would not provide further details in the case.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the county homicide unit at 410-222-4731 or the police tip line at 410-222-4700 or MetroCrimeStoppers at 1-866-756-2587 www.metrocrimestoppers.org.