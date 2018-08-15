Great Mills students headed to Florida to heal with Marjory Stoneman Douglass students

Two schools. Two shootings. One-thousand miles between them.

This week, students from Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County are closing the gap between them and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

In the aftermath of the shooting that left 17 dead and 17 injured at the Florida school on Feb. 14, students rallied together against gun violence sparking the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. and the March for Our Lives: Road to Change tour this summer.

Five weeks after the Parkland shooting, Jaelynn Willey, 16, was shot and killed by another Great Mills student. Desmond Barnes, 14, survived the shooting after the bullet that killed Willey struck him in the leg.

Great Mills students, just like those in Parkland, are demanding change. They’re leading rallies, meeting with local representatives and doing whatever it takes to get their voices out.

Now, they’re going the distance to heal alongside Parkland students.

Rising senior Jaxon O’Mara, 17, raised $3,000 through a GoFundMe page to get herself, three Great Mills students and the teacher who tried to resuscitate Willey down to Parkland.

Along the way, O’Mara and recent Great Mills graduate Mollie Davis will stop at Pulse Interim Memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.. They’ll join their fellow students and their teacher in Coral Springs, Fla., where they’ll meet with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The road between the two schools is long, but the road to recovery is longer. After this weekend, students from both schools will either head back to the classrooms that haunt them or start a new journey at colleges all over the country. They’ll carry what they learn from this trip into the next school year and the rest of their lives.

Follow @selenecapgaz on Twitter to keep up with the students on their journey.

