Las Vegas shooting victim Tina Frost moves to rehab

Las Vegas shooting victim and Arundel High alumna Tina Frost has been transferred from Johns Hopkins Hospital and into a rehab facility, according to her family.

“Tina has been meeting the team and getting underway with even more intense and focused therapies,” Frost’s mother wrote on Facebook Wednesday night. “To all of our family, friends, supporters and followers, we thank you so much for your endless support and prayers!”

The spokesperson for Frost’s family would not identify the area rehab facility.

A fundraiser is being held today to celebrate Frost’s birthday and raise money for her trust fund at the Green Turtle in Gambrills. The Greene Turtle will be donating 20% of all of Thursday’s sales to the Kristina Frost Trust Fund. Frost's family will be holding a silent auction from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with T-shirts and other merchandise available for purchase. Frost turns 28 on Dec. 2.

Donations can also be made toward Frost’s trust fund through her Go Fund Me.