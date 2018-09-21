Anne Arundel County's first female African-American Circuit Court judge appointed as three vacancies filled

In filling three Anne Arundel County Circuit Court vacancies Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan appointed the county’s first African-American female Circuit Court judge.

Elizabeth Morris joins Pamela Alban and Robert Thompson to replace the recently retired judges Paul Harris Jr., Paul Goetzke and Michele Jaklitsch.

They were chosen from a pool of 19 candidates, including Deputy State’s Attorney Claude de Vastey-Jones. The three will fill the vacant positions until 2019 and will have to run in the next state election to keep their seats from 2020 to 2035.

Morris’ experience includes serving as an attorney with the National Security Agency and eight years as an assistant attorney general. Morris holds a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Alban has been a prosecutor in the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for her entire legal career. She has served as the division chief for the Special Victims Unit and for the Sex Offense and Child Abuse Unit.

She received her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from the University of Miami.

Thompson has been practicing with his own firm since 2011 and has served as a volunteer lawyer with the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.

He holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law, a master’s in philosophy from St. John’s College and a B.A. from Northwest Nazarene University.

The governor made his appointments from a list of candidates vetted and recommended by the Judicial Nominating Commission. The judges serve a one-year term and then must stand for election in the next election cycle.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” Hogan said in a statement. “I have confidence that Ms. Alban, Ms. Morris and Mr. Thompson will all be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County admirably.”

CAPTION The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis and the American Red Cross hosted the first Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive on Sept. 15, 2018, at the Wiley Bates Middle School in Annapolis. About 175 donors signed up to give and many more walked in for the event. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis and the American Red Cross hosted the first Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive on Sept. 15, 2018, at the Wiley Bates Middle School in Annapolis. About 175 donors signed up to give and many more walked in for the event. CAPTION The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis and the American Red Cross hosted the first Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive on Sept. 15, 2018, at the Wiley Bates Middle School in Annapolis. About 175 donors signed up to give and many more walked in for the event. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis and the American Red Cross hosted the first Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive on Sept. 15, 2018, at the Wiley Bates Middle School in Annapolis. About 175 donors signed up to give and many more walked in for the event. CAPTION Richard Smith, CTO and co-founder, discusses OpenPath Products opposition to a new medical marijuana dispensary in Annapolis near their building. Richard Smith, CTO and co-founder, discusses OpenPath Products opposition to a new medical marijuana dispensary in Annapolis near their building. CAPTION Floating debris closes the swimming beach at Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena. Floating debris closes the swimming beach at Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena. CAPTION Sen. Chris Van Hollen discusses gun control in the wake of the Capital Gazette shooting. Sen. Chris Van Hollen discusses gun control in the wake of the Capital Gazette shooting. CAPTION Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward C. Byers, Jr., Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient speaks to a group of students at Lindale Middle School on Friday, September 14, 2018. Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward C. Byers, Jr., Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient speaks to a group of students at Lindale Middle School on Friday, September 14, 2018.

twitter.com/selenecapgaz