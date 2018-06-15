After Naval Academy complaint, Nike halts sportswear line from using similar logo

Nike apologized for the apparent copying of the Naval Academy logo by a fashion sportswear collection on Friday.

The Naval Academy objected to the logo by Undefeated, a Los Angeles sportswear line, saying it was eerily similar to theirs.

The news lit up social media this week.

Nike halted the fashion collection in question and issued a statement.

“We recently were made aware of our logo being included into a design that has been previously used by one of our longstanding partners,” the statement read. “We have always respected the U.S. Navy and its Academy and have been a longtime supporter of the military. We do not feel it is appropriate to move forward with the collection. We apologize to anyone who was offended.”

The Academy released a statement late Friday night:

“The Naval Academy appreciates Nike’s announcement to no longer use the UNDEFEATED logo resembling our Naval Academy crest. We are pleased by this decision which is respectful of the Academy, our students and alumni.”

On Thursday, a spokesman told The Capital the Office of Naval Research was preparing a letter to the companies notifying them of trademark infringement and insisting that they stop.

“The Naval Academy crest represents honor, integrity and leadership, and is emblematic of our students and more than 80,000 alumni who serve and have served our country, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. It is difficult to understand why anyone would modify and use our symbol without permission for marketing and profit motives,” said Jenny Erickson, an academy spokeswoman.