Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland is seeking caring, reliable people to help deliver meals to homebound neighbors. Volunteers are needed for about one hour of time to deliver nutritious meals on Monday, Wednesday or Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. out of the local distribution site in Westminster. For more information, call Volunteer Services at 443-573-0925 or email volunteer@mowcm.org.
Meals on Wheels volunteers needed
