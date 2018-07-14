Residents gather to remember children lost to violence with community walk, balloon release

Blue and orange balloons rose one-by-one into the Saturday morning sky at Lake Montebello as the mothers, friends and family members who released them said a loved one’s name.

Juan.

Mendon.

Corey.

India.

Dale.

Each represented the victim of violence. Orange symbolizes ending gun violence, while “Blue” was the nickname of organizer Sharan McMahan’s son Juan.

The balloon release was just part of McMahan’s Freedom Walk and Community Cookout, organized by her nonprofit A Mother’s Love Never Dies. The Ellicott City woman invited other mothers who lost their children to violence and advocates against gun violence to come out for a day of healing and comfort after such tragic losses.

At Lake Montebello, mothers who lost children to violence and other family members pray in a circle before releasing balloons. (Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video)

The day, which began with a walk around Lake Montebello, marked the 14th anniversary of Juan’s death. McMahan said she had dropped the 17-year-old off for a birthday party in Baltimore on July 13. When she returned, her son was lying in the gutter, she said. He had been shot in the head during a street robbery.

Since then, she said, “it’s like a roller coaster ride” — a combination of days when she feels OK and others when she needs someone to lean on. It’s easier with support, she said, so she attends similar memorial events and peace walks with “survivor” mothers, and finally planned her own to celebrate Juan and other people’s children.

“I wanted to really mark some healing. I feel like I’m in a strong place right now to where I can celebrate him … and I want to show mothers they can make it, they don’t have to stay stuck,” said McMahan, 49.

“We gotta put an end to this violence,” she added, “and we gotta let people know the effect that it had on the family.”

Sonya Chapple, 58, who lost her daughter India, 26, to domestic violence in 2014, and Darlene Cain, 57, whose son Dale Graham, 29, was fatally shot by a Baltimore police officer in 2008, were also in attendance.

Both mothers, who met McMahan at another event, said it’s comforting to connect with other mothers who have experienced similar tragedies. There is a level of understanding that other friends and family members might not offer.

“My passion is to see healing in their life after such a tragedy,” Chapple said. “Every day, you’re going to feel that pain, but it’s what you do with that pain.”

The balloon release is therapeutic, the mothers said. It offers a different connection, almost as if they are releasing a part of themselves to their loved ones.

“That balloon is going up where we feel our loved ones are,” Chapple said.

“It’s as if you’re saying, ‘Fly high. You’re free,’ ” added Cain, saying that some people personify their balloons as if they are their children.

Thiru Vignarajah, a lawyer and former Baltimore’s state’s attorney candidate, attended the event and called the release inspiring.

“There’s such beauty in the sight of balloons against the backdrop of a blue sky,” Vignarajah said. “It’s such a joyful sign of hope and life. The only thing more beautiful, perhaps, is all the mothers and families finding comfort in one another.”

The balloon release was followed by a cookout with a DJ, made possible with the help of a $1,000 grant from Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, McMahan said.

Volunteers and organizations such as Baltimore Ceasefire, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence had tables at the event with information and activities, including quilt-making for women who lost loved ones, and the creation of stress balls, peace flags, and hypnotizing mindfulness bottles filled with seashells and glitter.

Harford County minister Theresa Lewis, 62, delivered a prayer before the balloon release.

Lewis said she lost sons Corey Lewis, 18, and Mendon Goodson, 30 in 2006 to gun violence.

“To be a minister, it helps relieve a lot, and it helps me to help others,” said Lewis, who wore “Survivor” button pinned to her T-shirt with a picture of both of her sons. “We all deal with it differently.”

But it’s going to take more than one day or one event to get over the depression felt from losing a child, she said. It often seeps in around important dates, like holidays and birthdays.

“I can feel my change. You gotta know your change, so you can better handle that,” she said, which is why she comes to these events.

“I just want moms to be encouraged,” Lewis said.

