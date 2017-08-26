Hospital recognizes volunteers

Carol McClure was recognized as Carroll Hospital's July Outstanding Volunteer. A volunteer since 2014, after retiring as a staff member at the hospital, McClure was chosen for her exceptional work in the hospital's Medical Affairs department and Tevis Center for Wellness.

Bill Strotz was recognized as Carroll Hospital's August Outstanding Volunteer. He was chosen for his outstanding work inside the Carroll Hospital Auxiliary's White Rabbit Thrift Shop.

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the extraordinary achievements of its volunteers. They are chosen based on length of service and hours of service or exemplary performance. For more information on how to volunteer, contact Volunteer Services at 410 871-7280.