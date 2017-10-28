Volunteer opportunities at Carroll Hospital

The Carroll Hospital Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers for the hospital and to assist in the auxiliary's retail shops located on the Carroll Hospital campus and Fisher Medical Building in Westminster, as well as at Integrace Fairhaven in Sykesville. In addition, volunteers are being sought for the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center where they would assist patients or provide administrative support where needed.

On the hospital campus, volunteers would work at the main information desk, welcoming and directing visitors and patients. They also would work in various hospital departments performing a variety of duties, as needed. To assist the auxiliary's retail shops, volunteers would work in The Candy Striper Gift Shop, located in the main lobby and the Wellness Boutique, located in the hospital's East Pavilion, as well as The White Rabbit Thrift Shop, located on the corner of Washington Road and Stoner Avenue. Volunteers also can work in The Candy Striper Junior, located inside the Fisher Medical Building at 193 Stoner Ave., and the Beasman Boutique, located at the Integrace Fairhaven Community in Sykesville. At the auxiliary's retail locations, volunteers assist customers as they peruse the shops' unique selection of items. Other opportunities include assisting with merchandising, creating window displays and more. All proceeds from the Auxiliary's retail shops support Carroll Hospital.

Previous experience is helpful but not required. Training will be provided. For more information or to volunteer, call Volunteer Services at 410-871-7280.