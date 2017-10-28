Hospital names monthly Outstanding Volunteers

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of its volunteers. They are chosen based on length of service and hours of service or exemplary performance.

Ann Byrne was recognized as the hospital's September Outstanding Volunteer. She was chosen for her exceptional work at the Beasman Boutique, a Candy Striper Gift Shop operated by the Carroll Hospital Auxiliary and located inside the Beasman Center at Integrace Fairhaven. She is one of the original volunteers at the boutique, which opened in 2015.

Joe Gorman was recognized as Carroll Hospital's October Outstanding Volunteer. A volunteer since 2011, Gorman was chosen for his outstanding work and dedication to the Carroll Hospital Auxiliary's White Rabbit Thrift Shop.

For more information on how to volunteer, call 410-871-7280.