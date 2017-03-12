Hochuli named physician of month

Dr. Stephan Hochuli, general surgery, was named Carroll Hospital's December Physician of the Month. A physician affiliated with Carroll Hospital for 16 years, Hochuli was recognized for his exceptional surgical and teamwork skills.

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the extraordinary patient care achievements of physicians, as well as physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse anesthetists, with a program called Physician WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to each month, one Physician of the Month is chosen. And, from a year's worth of Physician of the Month winners, one Physician of the Year is selected. Community members and hospital associates are encouraged to nominate a medical professional who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to patients. For more information, call 410-871-6899.