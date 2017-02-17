When things become too much: How to help a hoarder

When Bec and Lee Shuer were dating, she thought all of the stuff crammed into Lee's house belonged to him and his roommates.

When they later moved into a studio apartment together in Massachusetts, she realized all of that stuff was Lee's. Overflowing boxes, stacks of albums and games — the seemingly endless inventory filled not only their home but a storage unit and shed, as well.

Bec's frustration mounted when, months into their marriage, she found herself climbing over piles of objects to access a kitchen gadget or get dressed for work.

"I was losing myself," she said. "I couldn't access my hobbies, my love of cooking. My home was a misery for me."

The Shuers attended the International OCD Foundation's annual conference in Chicago last year to talk about hoarding, a disorder characterized by excessive accumulation and an almost paralyzing inability to get rid of possessions.

Experts say people hoard for a variety of reasons. Items might carry emotional significance — a reminder of a happy time, for example. Or they may be thought of as being necessary at some point in the future. Holding onto these objects confers a sense of safety. Driven by an unrelenting urge to save things, people who hoard can feel extreme distress at the mere thought of throwing something away.

Kitchen Lee Shuer The Shuers' kitchen, before they uncluttered. The Shuers' kitchen, before they uncluttered. (Lee Shuer)

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America says the disorder — ranging from mild to severe — can appear on its own or be a symptom of another problem, like obsessive-compulsive disorder. An estimated 5 millions Americans have a hoarding disorder, says Fugen Neziroglu, a hoarding expert and clinical director of the Bio Behavioral Institute in Great Neck, N.Y.

Lee remembers his hoarding habits starting as early as age 3.

"I went from small things that could fit in my backpack to bigger stuff," Lee said.

During college, collecting video games became a route to social interaction. Friends would invite him over to play Atari games.

"The things I was collecting gave me comfort," he said. "It wasn't just collecting things. It was collecting comfort."

Support from his wife helped Lee begin untangling himself from his belongings. It eventually dawned on him: "I'm the treasure here," he said. "I'm the most important thing in this house."

The Shuers want hoarders — or finder/keepers, as they prefer to call themselves — to come to that same realization. They host workshops and offer home visits and consulting on the topic. Lee also wrote a handbook for mental health and human service providers and co-authored "The Buried in Treasures Workshop" facilitator's guide to help others who hoard. (Request a free copy of the guide at www.mutual-support.com.)

'Buried in Treasures' Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune Lee Shuer turns to a page of the book "Buried in Treasures," in which he outlined his personal goals for overcoming and changing his hoarding habits. Lee Shuer turns to a page of the book "Buried in Treasures," in which he outlined his personal goals for overcoming and changing his hoarding habits. (Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune)

Here are some tips to help someone with a hoarding disorder:

Acknowledge limitations. If someone's house is packed with stuff, realize that this isn't a problem that can be fixed in a weekend. Be prepared for it to take time. And forget about a one-size-fits-all approach.

"This is not a condition that if you do these six things, you're going to have success," said one of the conference speakers, Robin Zasio, director of the Anxiety Treatment Center in Sacramento, Calif., and author of "The Hoarder in You: How to Live a Happier, Healthier, Uncluttered Life."

Don't play the shame game. "Hoarding tends to promote a lot of judgment," Zasio said. "In that judgment comes anger and all these misconceptions." Without someone feeling like they can openly discuss a problem, it's less likely it will be solved. Approaching the issue without judgment is key, experts said.

Home office Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune Lee Shuer stands in his office. Lee Shuer stands in his office. (Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune)

Don't just start throwing things away. The person needs to be able to trust you. A quick way to lose that trust is by marching in with a trash can and rushing to fill it up.

Objects often hold immense emotional value to people who hoard, so the idea of someone easily dispensing with them can feel like a betrayal.

If someone asks that belongings not be touched, "you've got to honor it, because it's their stuff," Zasio said.

At the conference, one man told the group about people trying to help by throwing things out — or doing it without his knowing.

"I don't trust anyone, and that is a big problem," he said, to a chorus of "mmhmms" in the room.

Happy couple Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune Bec and Lee Shuer in their Easthampton, Mass., home. Bec and Lee Shuer in their Easthampton, Mass., home. (Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune)

Ask about the object. Hoarders often keep things because they're meaningful to them. Ask the person about their connection to the object, and show that you respect the importance of it. Once you know what a particular item or collection signifies, frame its value in terms of the person's overall life. Ask, for example, what are her goals and long-term plans? Does he hope to change careers or get married? How does this item factor in — or perhaps serve as a barrier — to those goals?

Start small. Begin the process of cleaning up clutter with baby steps. You might want to start with one room, taking time to examine each object. Another approach is to walk through the whole home and zero in on similar things, like books. Then the person can decide which books stay and which should go.

That's what Lee did with his video games, first letting go of PlayStation 1 and 2, followed by Sega and Nintendo.

"If I had three of something, I let two go," he said.

You can also test the waters by having a neighbor keep things in the garage for a few weeks, to see how that absence of those objects feels.

Playtime Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune Lee Shuer, right, and his wife, Bec, play with their cat in the living room of their Massachusetts home, which was once full of clutter. Lee Shuer, right, and his wife, Bec, play with their cat in the living room of their Massachusetts home, which was once full of clutter. (Jessica Hill / Chicago Tribune)

Encourage skills. Hoarders can benefit by working on skills like sorting and organizing, said Gail Steketee, dean and professor at the Boston University School of Social Work and co-author of "Stuff: Compulsive Hoarding and the Meaning of Things."

Items can be put in piles designated for trash, recycling, donation or selling.

"The hardest part of all of this is deciding what matters," Steketee said.

The Shuers encourage going on "nonshopping" trips, like driving by a shopping center without going in.

During the conference, they led folks through a Michigan Avenue mall, successfully resisting the urge to procure more stuff.

