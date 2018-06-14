Losing your nest egg can shorten your life, study says

More money, more problems?

According to a recent Northwestern Medicine and University of Michigan study, the phrase “less money, less life” also applies. Data revealed that a sudden loss of net worth (also known as wealth shock) in middle to older age is associated with a significantly higher risk of death. To be more precise: Lose 75 percent or more of your total wealth in two years and you are 50 percent more likely to die in the next 20 years.

“This is the first study that looks at wealth loss in the long term,” said Lindsay Pool, author of the study and research assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “Previous research has shown that how much wealth you have, or if you don’t really have any assets, that those gaps create differences in health, including mortality. There were a lot of stories out there, particularly in the recession, about people going through these huge financial losses and how stressed they were and what that was doing to their health, but that was sort of anecdotal. Now we have hard data.”

The study — based on data from the National Institute on Aging’s Health and Retirement Study, which surveys a group of U.S. adults 50 years and older every two years — looked at almost 9,000 individuals over 20 years.

It found that 26 percent of Americans have endured a wealth shock of some sort, regardless of the national economic climate (i.e., the Great Recession). And that in terms of life expectancy, never having wealth is worse than having it and losing it (those in the low-income group were 67 percent more likely to die during the 20-year period studied).

“These people suffer a mental health toll because of the financial loss, as well as pulling back from medical care because they can’t afford it,” Pool said.

The relationship between money and health has been researched before — an earlier Northwestern University study proved that finances can affect brain function. But just because the two are often related, doesn’t mean consumers can’t take precautions to ward off premature death from a major loss of net worth, said Ric Edelman, co-founder and executive chairman of Edelman Financial Services, based in Fairfax, Va.

There are two key strategies, Edelman said. First, diversify your assets. “By being highly diversified with your money, you reduce the risk that you might experience a 75 percent decline in value … making sure you don’t have all your eggs in one basket is the best approach.” Then, diversify your income.

“Many Americans have only one job and if they lose that job, their income is wiped out. Smarter people these days are taking advantage of the gig economy, multiple sources of income — you can rent out your home through Airbnb, you can drive your car through Uber a few hours a week, earn money by walking other people’s dogs. A lot of retirees are realizing they have a lot of free time on their hands and they can earn extra income, so they should definitely take advantage of this.”

If diversification of assets and income is not realistic for you, steel yourself against the possibility of bad news. Being placed in financial jeopardy is never a good thing, but recognizing you’re in a risky situation can make all the difference for your health, Edelman said.

“I don’t think the average American realizes the risks ... they definitely need to talk with a financial adviser who can help them understand their situation and guide them into reducing their risk – not just for the protection of their assets, but for the protection of their health.”

