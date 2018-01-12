Having too little of this nutrient could decrease fertility

Nearly half of U.S. women have at least a mild deficiency in the nutrient iodine, and new research suggests it could impair their fertility.

Iodine — a mineral that helps regulate metabolism — is found in seafood, iodized salt, dairy products, and some fruits and vegetables.

But in a new study of 467 American women who were trying to get pregnant, those with moderate-to-severe iodine deficiency were 46 percent less likely to get pregnant during each menstrual cycle than those with sufficient iodine levels.

Even women with mildly deficient iodine levels had a slightly harder time getting pregnant, according to researchers led by Dr. James Mills of the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

"Women who are thinking of becoming pregnant may need more iodine," said Mills, who conducted the study along with colleagues at the New York state Department of Health in Albany. The findings were published online in January in the journal Human Reproduction.

One fertility expert said the study puts the spotlight on the interplay between nutrition and conception.

"Given that diet is the main source of iodine for our patients — seafood, salt, some fruits and vegetables, like potatoes, cranberries and strawberries to name a few — we advise our patients to take prenatal vitamins, which include iodine, at least three months prior to conception," said Dr. Tomer Singer, who directs reproductive endocrinology and infertility care at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

The new research showed that iodine deficiency is common among U.S. women. In the study, about 56 percent of the women had sufficient levels of iodine, nearly 22 percent were mildly deficient, about 21 percent were moderately deficient, and 1.7 percent were severely deficient.

Mills said, "Iodine requirements increase during pregnancy, and the fetus depends on this mineral to make thyroid hormone and to ensure normal brain development."

Singer noted that prenatal vitamins should include 150 micrograms of iodine and should be taken before and during pregnancy, as well as during lactation.

