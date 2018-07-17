Concussions not that unusual among high school students

The damaging effects of a concussion are well-known, and recent research finds the injuries are common among U.S. high school students.

In a representative survey of nearly 15,000 kids in grades 9 through 12, just over 15 percent said they had suffered at least one concussion over the prior year.

The survey was conducted in 2017, and echoes results from prior surveys, according to researchers led by Lara DePadilla of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's more, 6 percent of respondents "reported two or more concussions" over the past 12 months, and 2 percent said they'd experienced four or more of the head injuries.

And the new figures — based on anonymous interviews with high schoolers — may be undercounting concussion frequency. In another study, 40 percent of high school students who believed they had suffered a concussion said that "their coach was unaware of their symptoms," the CDC researchers said.

One emergency physician agreed that too many concussions go unreported.

"The public needs to understand that you don't have to lose consciousness to have a concussion. In fact, body impacts that transmit force to the head and neck can also result in concussive symptoms," said Dr. Robert Glatter, who works in the ER at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

In the CDC study, boys were more prone to concussion than girls, and the injuries were highly linked with team sports. In fact, "the odds of reporting a concussion increased significantly with the number of sports teams on which students played," the researchers said.

He stressed that a concussion can have lifelong effects — as tragically illustrated in cases of late-life mental illness among retired National Football League players. That might be especially true for injuries sustained by teens, Glatter said.

"Because children's brains are rapidly developing, they are more vulnerable to the effects of blunt trauma, with neurological symptoms presenting in a delayed fashion as they age," he explained.

The study was published this summer in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

