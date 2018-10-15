Counting fetal kicks can help prevent stillbirths

Emily Eekhoff was in the 33rd week of her second pregnancy when she made an unsettling discovery.

As she had with her first baby, Liam, Eekhoff had been religiously keeping track of the number of kicks her unborn baby delivered during the third trimester.

This baby had been consistent, kicking about 10 times in a 10-minute period. But that day, in 2017, "I noticed she was not moving like she normally did," said Eekhoff of Ankeny, Iowa. "That day, it was like three or four kicks in a couple hours."

She alerted her doctor's office and was told to immediately go to the hospital, where the staff detected a heartbeat, but couldn't coax more movement. When an ultrasound revealed the baby was in distress, Eekhoff was quickly dispatched to an operating room for an emergency Caesarean section.

Out came baby Ruby, with her umbilical cord wrapped three times tightly around her neck. "The on-call doctor who examined the ultrasound said that if they had waited even a day longer, she probably would have died," Eekhoff recalled.

Ruby, now 15 months old and scooting around the house, was the beneficiary of the mothers-initiated campaign "Count the Kicks." Started in 2008 in Iowa, it teaches pregnant women to track the movements of their unborn babies in the last trimester of pregnancy so they can quickly detect in utero distress. The campaign has corresponded to a nearly 28 percent drop in stillbirths in Iowa - and it is starting to spread.

Campaigns based on the Iowa model have been launched in Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri, the last two this year and both with state financing. Emily Price, executive director of Count the Kicks, the nonprofit group behind the campaign, said there are plans for launches by the end of the year in Alabama and Ohio.

Many doctors have long urged pregnant women to pay attention to fetal kicks. But too many physicians still rely on what they glean from routine office visits, even though waiting for the next scheduled appointment may be too late, said Jason Collins, a Louisiana obstetrician who has practiced for 30 years and has studied stillbirths.

"Mom is the best evaluator of the baby's status," Collins said. "Educating moms about kick counts is the path to preventing stillbirth."

The campaigns, which put educational materials in the offices of all providers of maternity health care, cost little. In Kansas, for example, it is expected to cost about $9,000 a year, with the money coming from the state's federal Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant, according to Rachel Sisson, director of the Bureau of Family Health in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In 2003, Tiffan Yamen, a marketing and sales executive who lived in the Des Moines suburb of Waukee, went into labor 10 days before her scheduled C-section.

It was her second delivery, and she felt comfortable waiting until the end of her workday before heading to the hospital, where she was monitored for the next six or seven hours. Several times, nurses said, "You have a very sleepy baby."

She was given medication to slow down her labor in the hopes of delaying delivery until closer to her due date and sent home. The next day, she woke up not feeling well and noticed her baby was not moving. But because the previous day's tests hadn't alarmed her caregivers, and no one had told her to pay particular attention to the baby's movements, she wasn't alarmed.

By coincidence, she had an appointment with her obstetrician that day. When she showed up with her 2-year-old, Isabela, in tow, the staff made a routine check for the baby's heartbeat. Then, without a word of explanation, Yamen remembers her doctor saying, "We need to get an ultrasound right away." She remembers him rushing her down the hall.

Yamen said she was more focused on Isabela, whom they had left alone in the other room, than the doctor's frantic probing with the ultrasound. That is, until he abruptly pronounced the words she would not forget. "Tiffan," he said, "I'm sorry. It's too late."

The next day, Yamen delivered the baby, posthumously named Madeline, stillborn.

The baby's umbilical cord had formed a knot around her neck, a frequent cause of stillbirths. The knot had apparently tightened with every contraction, cutting off the baby's oxygen.

Because of how distraught Yamen was in the aftermath, she said, her pastor put her in touch with another woman in his congregation who had just had a stillbirth. Together, they connected with three other women, two of whom had also had stillbirths. The third woman had lost her baby within days of delivery.

The five women started meeting regularly at a coffee shop as an informal support group. As they learned how little was said about stillbirths outside medical circles, they began sharing ideas about how to help others. They settled on the idea of asking the state to create a stillbirth registry review panel, which would record all stillbirths in the state and investigate their causes.

One member of their group was then-state Rep. Janet Peterson, a Democrat who is now a state senator. She introduced the bill to create the registry. It passed in 2004.

The women then headed to Washington, D.C., to seek funding for the registry, enlisting the help of then-U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin , D-Iowa, who secured start-up funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Iowa registry became a model for registries elsewhere, in Hawaii, Atlanta, and parts of Colorado and New York.

The mothers' group wasn't done, however. Attending a 2009 summit in Washington on stillbirths, some wandered from sessions geared toward mothers to another area where childbirth researchers were presenting their findings.

There, Yamen heard about a study from Norway that had demonstrated the rate of stillbirths among expectant mothers who had received training in systematically tracking fetal movement fell by nearly 50 percent.

"We said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we did this in the United States?' " said Yamen, who in 2005 delivered another healthy baby daughter, Zoe.

The mothers' group created Count the Kicks and planned to launch their first campaign at home, in Iowa. State officials were encouraging, but said they didn't have money to support the campaign. Instead, March of Dimes donated $15,000. With that, Yamen said the group created brochures and contacted every provider of maternal health care in the state, offering them the educational materials to provide their patients.

Price, the executive director of the nonprofit group, said that at least 90 percent of the providers requested the materials.