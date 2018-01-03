Getting active may help boost memory

Physical activity is good for the body and the brain, but what about people with thinking and memory difficulties?

A new recommendation from the American Academy of Neurology suggests that exercise is indeed helpful for people with mild cognitive impairment.

The condition, in which thinking and memory skills deteriorate, often occurs as people age. Mild cognitive impairment is less severe than dementia, which in contrast can make it difficult for people to handle daily tasks like dressing and eating. But researchers suspect mild cognitive impairment may sometimes lead to dementia.

"It's exciting that exercise may help improve memory at this stage, as it's something most people can do, and of course it has overall health benefits," said lead author of the new guideline, Dr. Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

"Because mild cognitive impairment may progress to dementia, it is particularly important that mild cognitive impairment is diagnosed early," Petersen added in a news release from the American Academy of Neurology.

More than 6 percent of people in their 60s and more than 37 percent of those aged 85 and older are thought to have mild cognitive impairment, researchers have found.

"If you or others have noticed that you are forgetful and are having trouble with complex tasks, you should see your doctor to be evaluated and not assume that it is just part of normal aging," Petersen said.

Your doctor can also check to see if there are any health issues that might limit your exercise goals.

"Sometimes memory problems are a side effect of medications, sleep disturbances, depression, or other causes that can be treated," Petersen added. "It is important to meet with your doctor to determine the root cause. Early action may keep memory problems from getting worse."

The new guideline, published online in the journal Neurology, suggests that doctors advise people with mild cognitive impairment to exercise on a regular basis. The research supporting this recommendation is limited because studies haven't been conducted in the long term. But six-month studies suggest a memory benefit from exercising twice a week.

Related: Do I have Alzheimer's or don't I? »

Seniors with strong sense of purpose often live stronger »

2 diets that may help ward off Alzheimer’s »

Christmas came early this year, in the form of royal engagement pics! Prince Harry and fiancee American actress Meghan Markle released three official engagement portraits taken in Windsor, England. To celebrate, we rounded up other royal engagement photos, from Charles and Diana to the future Queen Elizabeth II and her beau, Philip.