Spray sunscreens are convenient but must be used correctly

As temperatures rise and swimmers seek relief at pools and beaches, dermatologists say it’s not enough to just use sunscreen — you have to apply it correctly and use more than you might think.

The American Academy of Dermatology issued a reminder this week regarding the common spray and stick varieties that are popular among parents looking for ways to apply sunscreen on their kids easily. While the academy recognizes concerns in the medical and environmental communities about inhaling aerosol spray sunscreens, doctors say some simple tips can avoid harm.

And they offer this advice: Sometimes the best sunscreen for your kids is whichever one they’ll wear.

“I’m practical,” said Dr. Albert Yan, a pediatric dermatologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section of Pediatric Dermatology. “Because if it’s too difficult for a family (to use sunscreen), they often times won’t use the sunscreen.”

If a spray gets someone to wear sunscreen who otherwise wouldn’t, that’s positive, he said.

Yan notes that there’s good evidence that lotions and gel sunscreens protect against skin cancer, including the most deadly form, melanoma. But many worry about the effectiveness of spray and stick sunscreens, especially if people don’t use enough. That’s in addition to concerns over the unknown long-term effects of breathing in spray sunscreen, he said.

“The problem in understanding this is there is a lot of conflicting data out there. We still don’t know enough to make definitive statements,” Yan said.

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group cautions against using sprays because of inhalation and effectiveness concerns. Despite these concerns, there’s been an increase in the amount of spray on the market in recent years, said David Andrews, senior scientist at the group.

“I think the increase in the number of products is an indication they are being used (more),” he said. “There seems to be a significant market for those.”

Yan said he tells his patients that it’s OK to use a spray sunscreen, but to avoid breathing it in. To do this, Yan recommended applying the spray directly to the hand and then rubbing it into the skin. He said never spray it directly on the face.

He also said it’s important to make sure to apply enough. The American Academy of Dermatology advises one ounce per use. That means a typical 6-ounce bottle of spray sunscreen contains just six applications for one adult.

Chicago dermatologist Dr. Carolyn Jacob said it can be hard for people to visualize how much spray sunscreen is equal to 1 ounce (about the size of a shot glass). So she tells her patients they should be able to see the sunscreen on the skin. Sprays with heavier, more visible sunscreen ingredients, like zinc oxide, make it easier to follow this rule, she said. The same goes for stick sunscreens, Jacob said: You should see it on the skin, and rub it in so it’s effective.

With all sunscreens, dermatologists recommend wearing at least SPF 30 and reapplying every 90 minutes or so when swimming or sweating. And because no sunscreen will block 100 percent of the sun’s harmful rays, Jacob said protective clothing, such as hats and long-sleeved swimsuits, is a must for kids.

Jacob said she is OK with patients using the sprays because of their convenience, but they must be used correctly.

“Sprays are really good to get to places you can’t reach,” Jacob said. “But this is not a perfume spray. This is a spray until you can see the product on your skin.”

