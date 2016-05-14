Vapers worry about FDA e-cigarette regulations

Five years ago, Amanda Love smoked a pack and a half a day. Today, she's off cigarettes entirely.

"I have five kids. I did it for my health and because they are teaching that stuff now in school. When your fifth-grader comes home and says, 'I just learned in school that that's bad.' Right, I'll stop," Love said. "My health has improved — I can walk up hills now."

Love's smoking cessation solution? Vaping. Beginning with e-cigarettes purchased at the mall, Love eventually discovered the wide variety of custom flavors available through Westminster's Vape Dojo, which not only sells the vaping devices but also mixes a custom line of flavored e-liquid — the nicotine containing fluid heated into a stream of vapor in a vaping device — right in the shop. Love now works the counter there.

"I started vaping at 36 [milligrams of nicotine], and 36 mg now is unheard of," she said. "It wasn't until I came to Vape Dojo that they said, 'Sweetheart, you do not need all that nicotine.' They put me at 12 mg. I figured out with the tank that I was using, that that was a little too harsh too, and I was able to go to a 6 mg. That was in a five-week span. That was four years ago."

Love is worried that her favorite flavors might disappear — that Vape Dojo might even be forced to close — now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued new regulations on the manufacture and sale of e-cigarette products. Asserting its authority under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, the FDA on May 5 began defining e-cigarettes as tobacco products and shops that mix their own e-liquid as tobacco manufacturers, a move that might force shops like Vape Dojo to go through an expensive approval process to continue selling their products.

"The classic line you see up there, we have to do away with completely," Love said, gesturing at the large menu on the wall of Vape Dojo that features flavors such as caramel banana, blueberry vanilla and "Zen Juice." "People are upset about that."

Betty Jenkins, of Gwynn Oak, is one Vape Dojo customer who is worried about the regulations. A smoker for 35 years, she said vaping has helped her go from smoking a pack a day to six cigarettes a day or less, and she said her choice of flavors, cotton candy and Jolly Rancher, carry an aromatic value added.

"It's given us a better environment, tasting things better and given us our tastebuds back. Our clothes stink from the cigarettes and all that," Jenkins said. "They want us to quit smoking, but when we come up with a solution to help quit, they want to take it away."

The FDA's take

Officially, no vape or e-cigarette manufacturer or retailer can claim that their products help people to quit smoking — that would require filing an application with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research within the FDA — but in a May 5 conference call with reporters, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, said the agency is aware of the "anecdotal evidence."

"There's no question that a hypothetical pack-a-day smoker who is otherwise unable or unwilling to quit cigarettes — if that person completely switched to e-cigarettes, there's no question that that person would be significantly reducing his or her risk," Zeller said. "But we can't make policy at a national or population level on the basis of hypothetical individuals or anecdotal reports of benefit."

Citing an absence of good evidence that e-cigarettes are leading to smoking cessation — and in the face of evidence suggesting that some teens might be picking up vaping who have never smoked, as well as questions about the safety and purity of some e-liquids on the market — Zeller said during the call that the FDA needed to move to establish regulatory authority over the marketplace. It was a move that he said would allow the FDA to answer open questions about the appeal of e-cigarettes to teens, the health risks of vaping and its possible efficacy in reducing smoking.

Under the new FDA regulations, any manufacturer of e-liquid and some e-cigarette devices first brought to market after 2007 would be treated as new tobacco products and would have to go through a premarket application process to establish their safety. That's a potentially expensive undertaking that will require both large manufacturers and small shops, like Vape Dojo, that mix their own flavors into e-liquid, to produce laboratory analysis detailing all of the ingredients in their products.

It might even be necessary for shops to make separate applications for each flavor they would like to sell, a proposition that is a nonstarter for many retailers, according to Chris Herche, co-owner of EVape Cafe in Westminster.

"We know that with other [tobacco products] that have gone through that application process, it's been about 1,500 man hours and the cost has been anywhere from $200 to $1 million per product," Herche said. "It would pretty much eradicate the market and hand over the sale of vape products to the bigger companies, such as tobacco companies, that have the money to put out the close to a million dollars for each product to get it approved."

Tobacco companies have lobbied the FDA to restrict vaping products other than their own. In 2014, the Winston-Salem Journal reported that tobacco giant RJ Reynolds, maker of the Vuse brand e-cigarette — often called a "ciggalike" by self-identified vapers because of the often-disposable devices' physical similarity to a real cigarette — submitted a 119-page document to the FDA arguing that vapor products that allowed users to mix in flavors of their own choice should be banned. E-cigarettes like Vuse, or the Imperial Tobacco-owned Blu brand, offer fewer flavors than the wide array of options available in local vape shops.

The FDA is concerned that pleasant flavors such as cotton candy or bubble gum are a sign that vape products are being marketed to children, but many former smokers who vape retort that it is the variety of flavors that help make their product of choice a good replacement for traditional cigarettes.

Brad Posner, of Reisterstown, began smoking cigarettes at 18 years old, and now, at 19, has rejected them entirely for vaping an e-liquid flavor that is a mixture of vanilla and peppermint, blowing the mildly scented vapor in the lounge area of EVape Cafe.