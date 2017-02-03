Want a healthy heart? This doc has a suggestion

Patients, friends and even strangers at cocktail parties are apt to hit Baran Kilical up for advice. When they learn the lean, toned 41-year old is a cardiologist, they ask him how they can have a healthy heart.

Avoiding sodas and other sugary drinks help. Getting rid of a tobacco habit — or never having one — is a big step. But, lifting weights?

Kilical, married and father of two young children ages 1 and 6 years, was checking out the new treadmills at Anne Arundel Medical Center's new storefront physical therapy center at a mall on Route 3 North in Gambrills recently. A graduate of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and board certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine, Kilical has been in private practice since 2009, and is affiliated with AAMG Cardiology Specialists in AAMC's Belcher Pavilion, 2000 Medical Parkway, Annapolis.

They ask Kilical: "What should I do?" And, more pointedly, "What do you do for your workout?"

He cited a recommendation from an American College of Cardiology 2013 report that said, in part: "Large bodies of observational data show an association between higher levels of physical activity and lower rates of many chronic diseases, including CVD (cardiovascular disease), and enhanced longevity … In a recent analysis, it was estimated that by eliminating physical inactivity, 6 percent of coronary heart disease worldwide may be eliminated, and life expectancy of the world population may be increased by 0.68 years."

The report further stated: "Most health benefits occur with at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) a week of moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking. Additional benefits occur with more physical activity."

Weight lifting is a great way to prevent or reverse osteoporosis, Kilical stated. In his opinion, it improves systolic blood pressure a little bit – that's the number on top when your blood pressure is checked, but not the lower number or diastolic blood pressure.

"It aids in reducing osteoporosis and resistance, but "there's no solid data that the heart gets stronger or blood pressure is lowered doing weights," he said.

The key to improving your heart health and lowering the risk of heart attack is improving both the systolic and diastolic blood pressure, increasing your HDL (high-density lipoprotein, the "good" cholesterol), and lowering your LDL (low-density lipoprotein – the "bad" cholesterol).

"If this was done worldwide, if everyone would exercise," he said, "life expectancy would go up measurably."

He agrees with the report of 150 minutes of weekly exercise, suggesting it be divided up into 30 minutes five times a week.

"Brisk walking qualifies," Kilical said. "If you can afford a heart rate monitor - great. Or, just work up a sweat to where you can't talk – you're doing fine."

"How to do that?" he said. "Just get up earlier and take a 30 minute brisk walk in your neighborhood. Or, try swimming, bicycling or jogging."

Kilical suggested people new to exercise consider common low-impact options like recumbent bicycles, or aqua exercises like water aerobics.

"I work 60 hour weeks and am on call 24/7," he said. "But I always find time for a workout. At home, we have a room in the basement. The only TV set in the house is there. The room has no chairs, just a stationary, spinning bike and an elliptical machine. (My kids don't watch TV.)"

He and his wife will watch a show while exercising.

Kilical also makes an effort to get to his gym once or twice a week where he does 30 minutes of cardio on a treadmill or swimming, and follows up with resistance training using weights in intervals.

"I'll use whatever is available. I augment my minutes to reach my target heart rate. More is better but 150 minutes should help you reach your target heart rate."

He stated a formula for determining an ideal heart rate during exercise: 220 - (minus) your age x (multiplied) by 0.7 = target heart rate. His is 191.3.

Going above the rate is OK, but below the target rate a person needs to work harder to reach the target number or higher.

His goal each time is 126 beats per minute or higher.

"Is it ever too late to start?" people ask him.

He reassures them. "It's never too late, but if you have symptoms, are sedentary or are over age 50, you need to talk to your doctor first."

It's never too late to start, he emphasized.

"The first month is the hardest, but, after you get over the hump, you'll miss it if it's not in your day."