Crofton/Odenton: Crofton woman's transformation story goes national

In June 2011 at 245 pounds, Robin Strempek knew she had to take control of her life. She created a plan, and 18 months later had lost 100 pounds.

While Strempek was an active child in martial arts, her weight began to creep up as she started college and gained the notorious "freshman 15."

"I never paid attention to what I ate," Strempek said. "I continued to gain weight during college and after I had my daughter Madison in 2005 I would buy new jeans, grow out of them, buy another pair up a size, then another size up, until I finally reached a size 22."

When Madison was in Kindergarten, Strempek was teaching full time as a music instructor at Ridgely Elementary School, perusing a Master's degree, playing violin in two orchestras and a string quartet that performed at weddings on weekends, and was also president of Maryland's Orchestra Director's Association.

"I had been sedentary my whole adult life," Strempek said. "A musician's diet is fast food."

While involved in all these endeavors, she was also watching her marriage crumble.

"I was unhappy," said Strempek. "This wasn't the life I imagined. I felt like I didn't have control of it. As soon as I decided to leave (my husband), I began to journal."

She made a list of goals that night: Lose 100 pounds, improve her credit score by 300 points, transfer jobs and return to martial arts and win titles. Eighteen months later, she'd achieved each of those goals. Strempek's story will be featured on the cover of Woman's Day's February edition, which will be on newstands Jan. 10.

Strempek didn't consult a nutritionist or a personal trainer; instead she began her own program of lifestyle changes. The morning following leaving her husband she began to work out. She knew she needed rules, so she started a quest of what lifestyle changes she could make that she could employ daily.

"I read online you could lose weight if you stopped drinking soda, and I was drinking two to three regular sodas a day," she said. She embarked on a two-week, soda-free trial.

She said she didn't crave soda at the end of the trial.

"I felt better, I wasn't tired, I had more energy, I dropped pounds, and in fact I didn't crave any sugar at all anymore" she said.

She's sworn off soda for good.

Strempek used her two-week trial method for months. She tried running.

"Running was a 'no," Strempek said, "but I began walking which became a lifestyle change."

She also tried juicing.

"It was great, but not a lifestyle change," she said. So juicing fell into the category of "options."

Strempek's ultimate goal of returning to martial arts took preparation.

"I did the P90 workout at home for 30-40 days before I returned to martial arts," she said.

To her surprise, she breezed through the martial arts workout the first time and quickly progressed to earning her second degree black belt.

"I knew if I only worked out at home, I wouldn't be successful," Strempek said. She now does Tang Soo Do four times a week. She takes three classes and teaches one. She's competing again and has won taken first place in several events.

After 18 months in December of 2012, Strempek had lost 100 pounds, going from a size 22 to a size four. She also achieved every goal in her journal including starting a career in IT for the government that tripled her income.

Four years later after starting her transformation, she has not gained a single pound back.

"I did this all solo," Strempek said.

Strempek has changed so much she created "Life Changes 180." Her motto is "Change your story, change your life, change your destiny."

"While sitting there heavy, I felt I didn't have control of my life," she said.

As CEO of Life Changes 180 she advises people to take control of their lives.

"You've given your pen to someone else to write your story. Turn the pen and write your own story. I took control of my pen," Strempek said.

Strempek's drive has spread to her 12-year-old daughter Madison. The Crofton Middle School sixth grader published "Everyone Makes Mistakes: Living with my Daddy in Jail." Madison's book is an Amazon best seller.

Her daughter's success drove Strempek to write "Everyone Makes Mistakes: A Parent's Perspective" due out the end of the month.

