Caregivers Corner: Stay active and social in wake of dementia diagnosis

Dear Mary, I guess I should have known this would happen. I took care of my mother for over 10 years when she was living with dementia. Now, 10 years after her passing, I have received the awful diagnoses of Alzheimer's. My doctor didn't give me much information other than to say "stay active," but I know where this is going to go and I'm frightened.

Dear Reader, You must be feeling as if you are on a roller coaster of emotions — fear, hope, despair and denial. It is important to recognize your emotions and to take care of your emotional needs while planning for the future. Some find that journaling helps sort through the chaos they feel upon diagnosis. Also recognize that it is OK and even expected to feel sad and to grieve the future you had planned.

Many of my suggestions to you are the same ones you heard when you were a caregiver. Learn as much as you can about this disease. Some of the current information may be different from what you knew about the disease when caring for your mother.

Share your feelings with your close friends and family, and develop your support system. Let your doctor know how you are doing, not just physically and cognitively, but emotionally so he/she can determine appropriate treatment.

Stay active; continue to do your usual activities and maintain your lifestyle for as long as you are able.

Remember, you are not alone on this journey. Join an early-stage support group. The Alzheimer's Association, in partnership with the Department of Aging and Disabilities, offers not only an early-stage group but also a Memory Cafe, in Anne Arundel County (and other surrounding counties as well). For more information, call 410-561-9099.

Although it may be difficult to share the news of your diagnosis with others, it is an important to do so. As the disease progresses, you will need the support of those who love you. Maintaining your relationships can positively enhance your physical and emotional health.

If you have not already done so, make sure your financial, legal and medical wishes are in writing and shared with your family.

Contact the Department of Aging and Disabilities options counselors (410-222-4257) for help with planning and an understanding of available resources and services. The Alzheimer's Association's website is also a wealth of information for both you and your family (www.alz.org).

Dear Readers, If you are a caregiver for someone recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia, here are some helpful tips for you:

•Maintain a routine. Routines can help eliminate your loved one having to think what needs to happen next.

•Look for triggers in the environment that cause agitation and remove or minimize them.

•Focus on your loved one's abilities rather than what they are no longer able to do.

•Find ways to keep them active and social.

•While their cognitive abilities and memories regress, they are still an adult and should be treated as one.

•Speak clearly and concisely.

•Learn as much as you can about the disease. The Department of Aging and Disabilities offers numerous workshops on many aspects of dementia, particularly in regard to behaviors and communication skills.

Jeannie Finnegan will present the workshop Meaningful Pursuits on Wednesday. She will share meaningful activities for those diagnosed with dementia, as well as for others cared for at home. You will learn how to create activities that are interesting, meaningful and doable while providing cognitive stimulation and a sense of well-being.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the O'Malley Senior Activity Center, 1275 Odenton Road.

