'Polio-like' illness AFM 'doesn't appear to be transmissible,' CDC director says — but cause remains unknown

The “Polio-like” illness that has left children paralyzed “doesn’t appear to be transmissible,” according the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Acute Flaccid Myletis (AFM) “doesn't appear to be transmissible from human to human,” and “clustering in families” is not shown, Dr. Robert Redfield said.

“CDC's been working very hard on this, since 2014, to try to understand causation and etiology. As we sit here today, we don't have understanding of the cause,” Redfield said in an interview with CBS. “We are, you know, continuing to strengthen our efforts, working in partnership with state and territorial health departments, and academic experts to try to figure this out.”

The CDC has confirmed 72 cases of Acute Flaccid Myletis (AFM) in 24 states so far this year.

At least 155 suspected cases of AFM have been reported.

The illness has spread panic in parents across the United States — children have shown symptoms of an upper respiratory infection before the illness rapidly progressed and they became weak or paralyzed.

Since the first outbreak of AFM recorded by the CDC in 2014 — which was linked to Enterovirus D-68 — there has been a recorded outbreak in cases every other year, with a peak number of cases occurring between August to October.

The causes of the trending outbreaks have been undetermined — and the number of cases may be more widespread than reported because of inadequate testing protocols and voluntary reporting requirements, according to experts.

Dr. Benjamin Greenberg, a neurologist at UT Southwestern and Children's Health in Dallas, suspects either a single virus of family of viruses is causing the outbreaks. He suspects EV-D68 as one of the leading causes of AFM, although due to inconsistent protocols and reporting, it is difficult to determine.

Redfield said he has “asked again to put together a task force” to analyze the specifics of AFM and “solve the problem.”

"I do think that this is a new occurrence in the United States, the AFM. Our – our suspicion is it's caused by a single agent. That's the dominant disease that we're confronting right now,” he said.

“We’re trying to get a very solid group of individuals that we’re confident have this new mysterious syndrome that we can then use to try to understand etiology.”