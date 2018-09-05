As dozens more sickened, CDC warns consumers not to buy or eat Honey Smacks cereal

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people stay away from a popular Kellogg’s cereal linked to a salmonella outbreak that has now infected 130 people in 36 states.

At least 11 people have been sickened in Pennsylvania, the CDC says.

Honey Smacks has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kelloggs since mid-June, and the CDC is now advising consumers and retailers:

- Do not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date. Check your home for it and throw it away or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

- Retailers should not sell or serve any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

- Even if some of the cereal has been eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest away or return it for a refund.

- If you’ve stored cereal that looks like Kellogg’s Honey Smacks in a container without packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away. Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again.

The CDC says at least 34 people have been hospitalized thus far. No deaths have been reported.

ssigafoos@mcall.com

Twitter @ssigafoos

610-820-6612