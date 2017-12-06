Map: Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Maryland

Six of the 10 dispensaries licensed by the state opened, at least temporarily, and the remaining outlets planned to open in coming weeks, according to information provided by the companies or listed on their websites or Facebook pages.

Eventually the state expects there will be 102 dispensaries spread across Maryland.

Here’s where to find those that are open.

Here is the list of dispensaries:

1. Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary

100 Beall Street

Cumberland, MD 21502

Opened Friday, closed because of technical problems, and reopened Tuesday with limited supplies

2. Chesapeake Alternatives LLC, doing business as Rise Bethesda

10401 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 210

Bethesda, MD 20814

Open with limited supplies

3. Cannabus LLC, called Potomac Holistics

1408 Physicians Lane, Suite 211

Rockville, MD 20850

Open with limited supplies

4. Growing Ventures LLC, doing business as Greenhouse Wellness

4801 Dorsey Hall Drive, Suite 110

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Expects to open in the next couple of weeks

5. GTI Maryland LLC, doing business as Rise Silver Spring

7900 Fenton Street

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Opening in the next couple of weeks

6. K & R Holdings INC, doing business as Kannavis

3362 Urbana Pike

Ijamesville, MD 21754

Open but has limited supplies

7. Maryland Wellness Access LLC, doing business as Remedy Columbia

6656-E Dobbin Road

Columbia, MD 21046

Plans to open Dec. 22

8. Peninsula Alternative Health LLC

400 Snow Hill Road

Salisbury, MD 21804

Plans to open in the next few weeks

9. Southern Maryland Relief LLC

28105 Tree Notch Road, Suite 1D

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Held a soft opening but had technical difficulties and plans to open officially in coming weeks

10. Wellness Institute of Maryland

4606 Wedgewood Boulevard

Frederick, MD 21703

Open by appointment only