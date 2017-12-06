Map: Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Maryland

Six of the 10 dispensaries licensed by the state opened, at least temporarily, and the remaining outlets planned to open in coming weeks, according to information provided by the companies or listed on their websites or Facebook pages.
Eventually the state expects there will be 102 dispensaries spread across Maryland.
Here’s where to find those that are open.
You may not be able to view this interactive if an ad-blocker is active.
Here is the list of dispensaries:
1. Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary
100 Beall Street
Cumberland, MD 21502
Opened Friday, closed because of technical problems, and reopened Tuesday with limited supplies
2. Chesapeake Alternatives LLC, doing business as Rise Bethesda
10401 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 210
Bethesda, MD 20814
Open with limited supplies
3. Cannabus LLC, called Potomac Holistics
1408 Physicians Lane, Suite 211
Rockville, MD 20850
Open with limited supplies
4. Growing Ventures LLC, doing business as Greenhouse Wellness
4801 Dorsey Hall Drive, Suite 110
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Expects to open in the next couple of weeks
5. GTI Maryland LLC, doing business as Rise Silver Spring
7900 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Opening in the next couple of weeks
6. K & R Holdings INC, doing business as Kannavis
3362 Urbana Pike
Ijamesville, MD 21754
Open but has limited supplies
7. Maryland Wellness Access LLC, doing business as Remedy Columbia
6656-E Dobbin Road
Columbia, MD 21046
Plans to open Dec. 22
8. Peninsula Alternative Health LLC
400 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Plans to open in the next few weeks
9. Southern Maryland Relief LLC
28105 Tree Notch Road, Suite 1D
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Held a soft opening but had technical difficulties and plans to open officially in coming weeks
10. Wellness Institute of Maryland
4606 Wedgewood Boulevard
Frederick, MD 21703
Open by appointment only