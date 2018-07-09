Taylor Swift fan tries to bring singer to Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Haleigh turns 12 on Thursday, and she had big plans — seeing Taylor Swift in concert when she comes to FedEx Field on Wednesday.

But her liver was delicate and she ended up at Johns Hopkins Children's Center on July 4 for a transplant.

Haleigh is feeling better now, but the concert? She’s not ready for it.

The hospital staff came up with a new end game: Since Haleigh can’t go to Swift, they should try to bring Swift to Haleigh.

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center posted a tweet Friday with Haleigh holding up a white board with the words “Please come see me Taylor Swift” and allusions to the singer’s lyrics.

“When I realized I would miss TSwizzle I said to my liver you’re so mean! Look what you made me do! I knew you were trouble when you walked in… and we are never ever getting back together!”

Friday’s tweet has been re-tweeted more than 800 times.

Hospital staff gathered around her on Monday to sing a modified version of Swift’s “End Game.”

“Big operation, big operation, stuck in Johns Hopkins cuz my big operation, ooh, and my liver’s brand new, ooh, but I can’t see you.”

Haleigh and the hospital have not yet heard from Swift.

Swift’s Reputation tour comes to FedEx Field Tuesday and Wednesday.