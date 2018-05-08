Protesters denounce reduction in pediatric services at Baltimore's MedStar Franklin Square hospital

About 75 people gathered at the entry of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center Tuesday to protest the hospital’s decision to cut back pediatric services.

They carried signs that said “Greed Kills Babies,” “Children’s Lives Matter” and “Children Over Profit” as they described the hospital’s decision as detrimental to the community.

“They are making these decisions based on spreadsheets,” said Kyle Ham, who brings his 1-year-old daughter to the hospital for care.

The hospital announced last month that it was cutting inpatient children’s services and combining the pediatric and adult emergency rooms, citing declining pediatric admissions amid a statewide effort to reduce hospitalizations to save money in the health care system.

The decision caused an uproar from staff, patients and community members who said the hospital was abandoning its mission as a community hospital in favor of profits.

Pediatrics tends to bring lower reimbursements than specialties such as orthopedics.

Hospital officials declined to comment about the protest beyond a statement emphasizing that the hospital would still treat pediatric patients — as it has in the past.

“To further clarify, the only discontinued service is a very small inpatient pediatric unit,” the statement said. “All other pediatric services remain available at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.”

The hospital is adopting a model that many hospitals use of treating both adults and children in the same emergency room, the statement said. The emergency room would be staffed by pediatricians or doctors trained in treating both children and adults. Children in need of more intensive treatment will be transferred.

The statement pointed out that the hospital would continue to treat children in the following areas: pediatric emergency care, neonatal intensive care, newborn nursery care, adolescent psychiatry and behavioral health services, pediatric primary care, ambulatory outpatient pediatric surger and children’s sports medicine.

“MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center remains committed to serving pediatric patients throughout the community,” the statement said.

The hospital is the only one in northeast Baltimore County. The next closest hospital is Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, about 9 miles away.

This story will be updated.

