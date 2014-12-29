Maryland health exchange enrolls more than 146,500 people

The Maryland health exchange has signed up 146,529 people in public and private insurance starting in 2015, officials said Monday.

Since open enrollment began Nov. 15, 83,735 people have bought private insurance, more than bought such plans during the entire six-month enrollment period last year when the exchange website, marylandhealthconnection.gov, was malfunctioning.

The remaining 62,794 enrolled in Medicaid, the federal-state health program for those with lower incomes.

The exchange was set up under the Affordable Care Act for people who don't get insurance through an employer. Open enrollment lasts until Feb. 15, and those who received federal subsidies last year must re-enroll to keep them.