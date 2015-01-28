191,000 get insurance on state exchange

Maryland health exchange officials told the Senate Finance Committee of the General Assembly Wednesday that 191,000 people had signed up for public and private insurance during open enrollment, which lasts until Feb. 15.

The exchange, created under the Affordable Care Act for people who do not get insurance through employers, enrolled more than 96,000 in private plans, and there were 95,000 new Medicaid enrollees.

Exchange enrollment in private plans is up from last year when the website, marylandhealthconnection.gov, experienced major technical problems. Last year, 66,000 people bought private plans during a 6-month enrollment period.

