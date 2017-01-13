When mothers kill kids, twisted altruism may be factor, experts say

With the slaying of her two young children followed by her own suicide, Carla Lopez-Mejia joined a dark sisterhood.

The Lake in the Hills woman, 27, allegedly strangled her son, Ezequiel Garcia, 11, and her daughter, Ariana Garcia, 8, before hanging herself. The bodies were discovered in the family's townhouse Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have released few details about Lopez-Mejia, and those who knew her have offered no reason why she would commit such a ghastly act. But psychiatrists and others who have studied mothers who kill their children say the cases often share several hallmarks: mental illness, social isolation and a twisted sense of altruism.

"There's usually this impulse toward protecting the child," said Michelle Oberman, a law professor at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif., and the author of two books about maternal filicide (the killing of one's own child). "She's not rational. She's deeply disturbed. But the narrative (in her mind) runs that a good mother doesn't leave her children unprotected."

A 2014 survey of 32 years of filicide arrest data found that 42 percent of the killers were mothers, and that the vast majority of victims were under the age of 7.

Dr. Phillip Resnick, a psychiatry professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland who has studied child killings for decades, said about half of fathers who kill their children commit suicide, compared with only about a quarter of mothers. But those figures, he added, are misleading.

"That is not because mothers try less often," he said. "It's because fathers tend to use more fatal methods, such as gunshots, so they succeed more often."

The chilling roll call of Chicago-area mothers who killed their children supports that observation.

In 1999, Naperville mom Marilyn Lemak drugged and suffocated her three young children and then cut her wrists in a failed suicide attempt. In 2010, Marci Webber slashed her 4-year-old daughter's throat in Bloomingdale before inflicting nonfatal wounds to her own neck and wrists.

And in 2015, Bonnie Liltz of Schaumburg put a fatal dose of medication into the feeding tube of her severely disabled adult daughter before ingesting some of the drugs herself with a glass of wine. Liltz survived — Resnick said attempted overdoses succeed less than 5 percent of the time — and, after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to four years in prison.

There have been exceptions. Though the arrest data show that only 11 percent of women who kill their children use firearms, Sara McMeen in 2011 shot and killed her boyfriend and three kids before turning the gun on herself in the small central Illinois town of Emington.

Motives vary, too. Resnick's research has found that the killings fall into five categories: the mother is actively psychotic; the death is the unplanned result of neglect; the child is unwanted; the mother is seeking revenge on her spouse or partner; or the mother is acting in the warped belief that killing her children would be more merciful than allowing them to live.

Such distorted altruism was the apparent reason why, in 2005, Tonya Vasilev stabbed her young son and daughter to death in their Hoffman Estates home. Vasilev was found to be paranoid and severely depressed, convinced that a local pastor was part of a conspiracy to force her children into pornography.

A judge in 2007 ruled that Vasilev was not guilty by reason of insanity. She was committed to the state mental hospital at Elgin, and court records indicate she has not been released.

One study focusing on the Cleveland area found that a similar motive drove the bulk of murders that were followed by a mother's attempted or completed suicide.

"An altruistic motive, murder out of love, is consistent with suicidal behavior in a loving mother," the researchers concluded.

Investigators have not released any information concerning Lopez-Mejia's possible motive. Records of her prior contact with police in Lake in the Hills and in her former hometown of Huntley do not reveal anything telling: They mostly concern her calls about noisy neighbors and unwelcome houseguests, along with a handful of speeding tickets.

Her public Facebook page is equally opaque, consisting almost entirely of selfies, happy photos with her children and inspirational quotations.

According to her obituary, Lopez-Mejia was born in Mexico and was married to a man named Luis Garcia in 2009. Family members reached by the Tribune have declined comment.

Though officials have yet to fill in the picture about Lopez-Mejia's act, Oberman said the larger message should be that such killings aren't fated to happen.

She said social isolation is often a contributor to maternal filicide, and that potential cases have been turned into "near misses" after a neighbor, friend or pastor noticed that something was wrong and guided the mother to help.

"The prevention lies in other people," she said. "The mental illness in these cases is hiding in plain sight."

jkeilman@tribpub.com

Twitter @JohnKeilman