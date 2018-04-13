Pesticide guide: The dirtiest and cleanest fruits and vegetables ranked

The annual Environmental Working Group Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce was released April 10 with its "Dirty Dozen" and "Clean Fifteen," lists that rank the pesticide contamination of common fruits and vegetables. The lists are based on analysis of more than 38,800 samples taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.

Pesticides are common on conventionally grown produce even after it has been washed and peeled, according to EWG, whose analysis found that nearly 70 percent of samples had pesticide residues.

This year, hot peppers were included on the "Dirty Dozen Plus" list. While they don't make EWG's traditional ranking criteria, nearly three-quarters of samples contained pesticide residues.

