Amid the opioid crisis, some seriously ill people risk losing drugs they depend on

Julie Anne Feinstein had overcome a lifetime of adversity when she began taking daily medication for pain 10 years ago at age 68, prescriptions that would eventually land her at the center of the nation's opioid crisis.

She had survived paralyzing childhood polio to become a skiing, mountain-climbing teenager near her home in Oregon. When post-polio syndrome struck at age 36, causing muscle weakness, fatigue and pain, and making her work as a classroom teacher difficult, the mother of four earned a degree in special education so she could work with visually impaired students, a job she could do while seated. When she was 62, a blind student accidentally knocked her to the ground, an injury that led to a spinal fusion -- her second -- and ended her career. Unable to manage daily tasks, Feinstein moved to an assisted living center in Portland and began using an electric wheelchair.

Opioids entered her life while she was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for Stage 3 lymphoma. Feinstein felt pain so great she was unable to get out of bed.

Her doctor prescribed oral morphine to be taken three times a day and oxycodone "as needed."

For seven years, Feinstein took the same dose. It helped her lead a robust life in the assisted living center, she said. She organized a knitting group, learned Hebrew and studied for her bat mitzvah, which she celebrated at age 75.

A reluctance to prescribe

For decades, the medical community viewed opioids with caution when treating chronic pain, which affects 25 million Americans and is defined as non-cancer daily pain that lasts longer than three to six months.

The country's first opioid crisis more than a century ago -- when doctors freely prescribed morphine, laudanum and heroin for pain -- had left 1 in 200 Americans addicted, according to the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. That eventually led to a backlash and a reluctance to prescribe opioids -- a reluctance that persisted until about 30 years ago, the commission reported last year.

Then several factors, including a mischaracterization of the addictive nature of opioids for pain patients, pharmaceutical industry influence, pressure on physicians to address pain more aggressively, and a lack of medical and patient education pushed the pendulum back to medication, the commission said.

By the late 1990s, opioid prescriptions to treat chronic pain had escalated, driving a decade and a half increase in addiction and 200,000 deaths related to prescription opioids between 1999 and 2016.

Harder to find care

With the nation now fighting to reverse a drug epidemic fed by prescription opioids, policies to curtail their use and supply come from multiple sources. New prescribing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state legislation, medical board sanctions and policy changes by managed-care and prescription plans have been enacted to curb opioid abuse. But patients such as Feinstein say they feel the changes have ignored the treatment of their pain and have made it harder for many to find care.

The first sign that Feinstein's treatment was in jeopardy came three years ago, when her primary-care doctor told her she could no longer prescribe opioids for chronic pain because of a change in clinic policy. She would need to find a pain specialist.

It took six months "of hell" -- pain, worry and several rejections -- Feinstein said, before she found a specialist 20 miles outside Portland who would take her as patient and maintain her prescription. Now, she says, she is sitting on a time bomb.

"I could be given a 30-day notice of the closing of this clinic at any time," she said.

Her doctor, Gregory Gullo, said he is not worried about his ability to keep his practice operating. He said he follows recommended protocols such as random urine checks to make sure patients are not abusing drugs.

And there are advantages to stricter rules on prescribing opioids, he said, because now he is better able "to focus on function and lifestyle rather than on pills."

But he understands the anxiety of patients with serious conditions who are dependent on medication. Some primary-care doctors are restricting opioid prescriptions to five days of pills, he said, and others are refusing to prescribe them at all.

Patients with multiple sclerosis or post-polio syndrome, such as Feinstein, "are subject to exactly the same pressures as people with less serious conditions," he said.

'If I... give up, who is left?'

A rehabilitative specialist in Pennsylvania who has been in practice for 25 years said she has stopped taking new patients and may drop current ones because of fewer options for treatment, more time-consuming electronic record keeping and more difficulty figuring out what's "by the book."

"If I am fed up and willing to give up, who is left?" she said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of being audited.

The opioid epidemic is "scooping up and confusing the lives of people who have a real need for this medication with those who are abusing, and that is tragic and that is wrong," said Feinstein's daughter, Amanda Feinstein.

"She has a degenerative disease," she said of her mother's post-polio syndrome. Without pain medication, "everything stops."

Jim Shames says that when assessing the credit or blame for the tighter oversight by the Oregon Medical Board, which licenses doctors, a lot of people point the finger at him. Shames formed Oregon Pain Guidance in 2011 in response to the high rate of overdose deaths he reviewed as medical director of Jackson County Health and Human Services.