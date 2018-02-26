Families affected by fetal alcohol syndrome hope study increases awareness, treatment for 'invisible' disease

Six-year-old Macy runs throughout her Naperville home, toting her plush Hatchimal toy. In her basement play room, she dangles from the monkey bar rings her dad affixed to the ceiling and then turns to her art supplies. Minutes later, she’s dressing in costumes — first a parrot, then a veterinarian.

When she was a toddler, Macy’s nickname was “the energizer bunny,” said her mom, Erica Okrzesik, because “she was always on the go.”

Today, Macy, whom the Okrzesiks adopted as an infant, seems like a typical, lively first-grader. But she has what her parents call an “invisible” affliction. Last year, Macy was diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, or FASD, which she acquired after her birth mother drank alcohol during pregnancy, Okrzesik said.

“We were just in utter shock and disbelief,” she said. “It’s hellish. It’s really difficult. It’s just an ugly disease.”

The Okrzesiks say there are few services available to them, despite the disability’s potential to severely impair those who have it.

The parents and others whose children struggle with the disorder say they hope new research published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association leads to increased awareness, more services, improved diagnostic methods and ultimately prevention. The study shows that FASD could be up to five or 10 times more prevalent than previous studies showed, making the disorder at least as common as autism in the U.S., researchers say.

“I hope this raises awareness from families to pediatricians to obstetricians,” said Christina Chambers, one of the study’s authors and professor of pediatrics at University of California at San Diego. “This is not something they could see only once in a blue moon.”

Okrzesik said she and other parents in the tight-knit FASD community think the study “could really be a turning point” for shedding light on the disorder. “I try to educate people who interact with my child, but I can’t do it on my own.”

In the study, researchers evaluated thousands of first-graders in four communities across the U.S., including questioning birth mothers when available. Given their findings of FASD among the sample of children in the study, they concluded the overall prevalence of the disorder could be as high as 5 percent using conservative estimate methods, and up to 10 percent using less conservative estimations. Most of the children who were determined to have FASD hadn’t received that diagnosis in the past, the report said.

The results illustrate how often the disorder is misdiagnosed or missed altogether, said Philip May, a research professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and another author of the study, which was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. For children with less severe cases, “most of (their parents) never thought FASD might’ve been the problem.”

Yet others criticize the study’s methods, and the authors of the study recognize limitations, specifically geographic constraints. Chambers noted the sample was not meant to represent the entire U.S. population, but still believes the findings show FASD is more common than once thought.

Susan Astley, director of the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Diagnostic and Prevention Network at the University of Washington, said while she agrees FASD is often overlooked, she questioned the methodology of this study. In some cases, she believes the numbers are overestimations, while others could be underestimations.

She points out that the researchers did not know whether the mothers drank for nearly half of the students evaluated because they were not questioned. Plus, schools are not the right environment to do such a study, Astley said, because those most at risk likely wouldn’t agree to participate.

“Of course they’re not wanting to … say they drank during pregnancy,” she said. “There’s just too great a stigma associated with FASD.”

No safe amount

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes three disorders on the fetal alcohol spectrum: fetal alcohol syndrome, which is the most severe, alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder and alcohol-related birth defects. They cause varying levels of cognitive and developmental delays and behavioral problems. Children often have memory and learning difficulties, and struggle with judgment and impulse control. There can also be physical symptoms, including facial abnormalities and impairment of hearing and vision.

The U.S. surgeon general, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have long said no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy and advise pregnant women to abstain from drinking. Two years ago, the CDC went a step further and issued a controversial recommendation that all women who could get pregnant and are not using birth control also avoid alcohol because of the frequency of unintended pregnancies, and because some women do not realize they are pregnant in the early weeks that are crucial for a developing fetus.

When a pregnant woman drinks alcohol, so does her baby, said Dr. Susan Mitchell, a Downers Grove OB-GYN. A fetus cannot metabolize alcohol like an adult can, she said, and when the alcohol is processed, it’s excreted directly into the surrounding amniotic fluid, repeatedly exposing the fetus in utero. “Some doctors describe it as marinating your baby in alcohol.”

Dr. Whitney You, Northwestern maternal-fetal medicine doctor, said pregnant patients sometimes ask: “ ‘It’s OK to have a glass of wine at a baby shower, right?’ I tell them no. No amount is safe because we don’t know.”

While the message of “no alcohol” is clear in the medical community, You said, it’s important to make sure patients understand why they’re hearing that message. “The way I approach it is, we have so little control over so many things in life. This is the one thing you have control over,” she said.

Damage done

For Macy, the FASD manifests itself in several ways. Okrzesik said her daughter is socially more like a 3-year-old child. She doesn’t understand certain social cues, can be aggressive toward peers and needs constant supervision.