Medical field plays catch-up with trans kids

The California wildfires were still raging last fall as Jennifer Bilstein and her 15-year-old son inched their way down Highway 101, a two-hour drive in ordinary times that took four hours through the smoke-filled air and yellow sky. She was determined to get Jacob to his doctor's appointment on time.

It was his second visit to the adolescent gender clinic, where Jacob - a shy boy with pink cheeks, a cowlick and black oversize glasses - was being medically evaluated to begin taking testosterone.

He had already gone through puberty as a girl, an experience that made him conclude he had been born into the wrong gender. "I was always uncomfortable calling myself 'she' or 'her,' " he explained. "It made my skin crawl."

At 13, Jacob - then called Samantha - had informed his mother, sending her the news in a Facebook message after being dropped off at school one morning in Ukiah, one of Northern California's iconic hippie towns.

Now, the two sat in an examination room at the University of California at San Francisco, or UCSF, as Jennifer Bilstein signed her name to a seemingly endless succession of medical forms. Bilstein acknowledged that she initially had trouble accepting the news.

"I didn't understand the words coming out of my child's mouth," she said. "To raise a beautiful daughter to 13 and then have her tell me she's a boy . . . "

As she spoke, her child studied his hands, legs swinging back and forth under the examining table. "But the reality is that Jacob's my child, and regardless of gender or whatever, my child always comes first in my life," she said. "And realistically, it's not about me. It's about Jake."

As they navigate the rough shoals of the trans life, the Bilsteins are putting their hopes in the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at UCSF. Founded in 2012, it is one of 40 or so such clinics around the country, seeing patients as young as 3 and as old as 25.

It is also one of the busiest, encompassing four disciplines: Medical, mental health, patient advocacy and legal services. Although surgery is not available at the center, its clinicians maintain close ties with local surgeons to whom they refer patients upon request. On the day that Jacob arrived for his appointment, the examining rooms were filled with 15 elementary schoolchildren, adolescents and teenagers who had traveled from as far away as Hawaii and Sweden and as nearby as the Bay Area. All were seeking a change in their physical sex characteristics to align with their gender identity.

Since opening, the center has seen close to 700 patients. The demand for its services has grown so much that UCSF over the past two years opened two satellite clinics.

The type of services being requested has also changed. Clinicians say they are no longer taken aback by youths seeking some kind of boutique treatment - often "just a touch of testosterone" for an androgynous, nonbinary identity.

"It's the children who are now leading us," said Diane Ehrensaft, the director of mental health for the clinic. "They're coming in and telling us, 'I'm no gender.' Or they're saying, 'I identify as gender nonbinary.' Or 'I'm a little bit of this and a little bit of that. I'm a unique gender, I'm transgender. I'm a rainbow kid, I'm boy-girl, I'm everything.' "

In fact, the entire medical field is playing catch-up. Last summer, the Mount Sinai Health System in New York awarded two medical fellowships - the first of their kind in the United States - in transgender surgery and transgender psychiatry.

The National Institutes of Health last year awarded $5.7 million for a five-year, multicenter study - also the first of its kind - to evaluate long-term outcomes of medical treatment for transgender youth. The UCSF clinic is one of the study's four sites.

Nationally, the transgender adult population is estimated at 1.4 million, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. That is twice as many as previously estimated. The rate among U.S. youths is even greater. At 0.7 percent of the population, 150,000 Americans between 13 and 17 years old reportedly identify as transgender.

"The question I'm most often asked is whether the transgender population is actually growing or whether more people are coming out," said Stephen Rosenthal, the clinic's medical director and founder. "I'm convinced it's the latter. It seems there's almost a critical mass that's emerged because of increased public awareness and increasing acceptance of diversity."

A pediatric endocrinologist, Rosenthal is not only the central figure of UCSF's gender clinic; immediate past president of the Pediatric Endocrine Society (PES), he is also one of the most influential authorities in the field.

His views are helping to shape a new generation of medical providers. A longtime advocate of early hormone therapy for transgender youth, he was instrumental in helping rewrite the international guidelines for medical treatment for transgender youth.

While the previous guidelines cited 16 as the cutoff age to begin hormone therapy, the new ones, published in November in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, make no reference to age and cite "compelling reasons" to start earlier.

Medical treatment for younger children will continue unchanged. As before, they will receive puberty blockers, which work by decreasing secretion of pituitary and sex hormones.

Puberty blockers have long been the gold standard for treatment of precocious puberty. They work by preventing the growth of breasts and onset of menstruation, or the sprouting of facial hair and swelling of the penis. In the case of transgender youth, endocrinologists say that blockers can buy teenagers some precious time, allowing them to put off a final decision and prevent future and unnecessary surgeries such as breast removal.

And if they change their minds and become what are called "desisters" - kids who return to their assigned gender at birth - no harm done; their puberty has simply been delayed a year or two. The effects are largely reversible.

"We recognized that there's no biological logic to a cutoff of 16," explained Joshua Safer, an endocrinologist at Boston University School of Medicine who was also instrumental in revising the guidelines. "There are kids with a clear gender identity out there and there is no reason to make them wait for some legal line when we can already be helping them with their biological reality."

But puberty blockers do come with a shelf life, according to Rosenthal.