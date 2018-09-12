5 things to know about getting your child's flu vaccine

As flu season approaches, with varying vaccine recommendations for children, what’s a parent to do?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light to the nasal spray version of the flu vaccine, a departure from the last two years, when it cautioned against it. But while that might be a relief to parents of needle-averse kids, the American Academy of Pediatrics this month recommended the injection as the primary vaccine choice.

Here are five things to know about the flu vaccine and kids.

1. Who should get it?

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine annually for the prevention and treatment of influenza in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The overall vaccine effectiveness of the 2017-2018 flu vaccine against both influenza A and B viruses was estimated to be 40 percent, meaning it reduced a person’s overall risk of having to see a doctor for flu-related symptoms by 40 percent, according to the CDC.

2. Which vaccine is best?

In recent years, the nasal spray had not appeared to work as well against H1N1, a strain of the flu, according to the CDC. But it’s expected to be more effective this year. Still, the American Academy of Pediatrics reasons that it’s better to use the flu shot, which is inactivated influenza vaccine, because the effectiveness of the mist — live attenuated influenza vaccine — “is unknown for this upcoming season.” In a policy statement this month, the AAP did acknowledge that although the injection is the best choice, the nasal apray is an option for children who refuse shots.

3. The case for spray

Beyond the less intimidating delivery of the mist, some Chicago-area pediatricians like the non-shot option for children 2 and older because of the immunity it creates almost instantly in the nasal passage. The live attenuated influenza in the mist causes the body to create a localized inflammatory response in your nose, according to Dr. Erik Johnson, a pediatrician and vice president of medical affairs for the Pediatric Service Line at Amita Health.

4. The case for injection

Despite this benefit, many pediatricians’ offices will likely only carry flu shots this year for several reasons: The injection is less expensive, and many large health care organizations completed contracts to purchase flu vaccine before the CDC recommendations.

With children, the flu mist can also be a gamble. “Sometimes, we would get it up one nostril but not the other because the child wouldn’t let us,” Johnson said.

5. What if my child is allergic to eggs?

All children with egg allergies of any severity can receive an influenza vaccine without any additional precautions beyond those recommended for all vaccines. Patients with compromised immune systems may not be good candidates for the flu vaccine, so check with your doctor if your child has underlying chronic medical conditions. Children who have a minor cold, in which the nasal passage is not completely blocked with mucous, may still get the flu mist or the shot.

