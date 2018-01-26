Flu Q&A: The latest on this year's deadly flu season

This year's flu season is already the most widespread on record since health officials began keeping track 13 years ago, and has already caused the deaths of more children than what normally would be expected at this time of the year, federal health officials have said.

During the second week of January, more people sought care for flulike illnesses than at any comparable period in nearly a decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent weekly report shows. Ten children died in the week ending Jan. 13, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths this flu season to 30. More than 8,900 people have been hospitalized since the season started Oct. 1. The flu activity indicators are notable for the sheer volume and intensity of flu that is taking place in most of the country at the same time.

Reporter Lena H. Sun has been talking to health officials over the past several weeks about this flu season. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions:

Q: What's going on with the flu this season?

A: This flu season started early, and the entire country is experiencing widespread and intense flu activity. The data show there's been a very rapid increase in the numbers of people going to see their doctors or health-care providers.

Q: Is there something particularly bad about this year's flu strains?

A: This season, the predominant strain is also the nastiest, H3N2, which causes the worst outbreaks of the two influenza A viruses and two types of influenza B viruses that circulate among people and are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year. Seasons when H3N2 strain dominates are associated with more hospitalizations, more deaths and more illnesses. Those who are particularly hard hit are the very young, the elderly and people with certain chronic health conditions, experts say.

As top CDC flu expert Daniel Jernigan said: "Of the viruses we hate, we hate H3N2 more than the other ones." This strain, which has been around for 50 years, is able to change more quickly to get around the human body's immune system than the other viruses targeted in this year's seasonal flu vaccine.

The CDC estimates that flu has resulted between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses and 12,000 to 56,000 deaths each year in the United States since 2010.

Q: Are there any differences in flu symptoms this season?

A: No. Flu symptoms vary from person to person. In general, people who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills (not everyone with flu will have fever)

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults

Most people who get the flu get better in several days to less than two weeks. But some people can develop serious complications caused by viral infection of the nasal passages and throat and lungs. Young children, adults ages 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions are among those groups of people who are at high risk of serious flu complications, possibly requiring hospitalization and sometimes resulting in death.

Q: How effective is this year's vaccine?

A: The CDC and clinicians recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against this serious disease. The body takes about two weeks to produce a full immune response. Flu vaccination can reduce illness and prevent flu-related hospitalizations. A study in Pediatrics last year was the first of its kind to show that vaccination lowered the risk of flu-associated death by half among children with underlying high-risk medical conditions and by nearly two-thirds among healthy children.

But flu vaccines aren't perfect. Even in a good year, the flu vaccine isn't as good as most other vaccines. Health officials must choose the influenza strains that vaccine makers should target for an upcoming season months in advance, when it is hard to know what strains might be circulating. When flu vaccines are well matched to circulating viruses, effectiveness is, at best, about 60 percent. (The measles vaccine, by comparison, is about 97 percent effective with two doses.) In a year when the circulating flu strains closely match the vaccine, that effectiveness rate means that about 3 in 5 people who get shots are far less likely to become so sick that they require a visit to a doctor.

In general, flu vaccines tend to work better against influenza B and influenza A(H1N1) viruses and offer lower protection against influenza A(H3N2) viruses.

Q: How long will this flu season last, and when will it peak?

A: Flu is very unpredictable. The exact timing and duration can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May. Experts aren't sure when this season will peak. Officials were hoping the season had peaked in the first week of January, but the latest data shows activity continued to increase into the second week. Even if flu activity peaks soon, there will probably be many more weeks of flu activity based on patterns of similar seasons when this particular strain has dominated. In those seasons, flu season lasted for at least 11 to 13 more weeks after activity hit the peak. The overall hospitalization rate for the week ending Jan. 13 is now 31.5 per 100,000 people, up from 22.7 per 100,000 the week before.

Q: What flu symptoms should parents watch for in their children?

A: Patsy Stinchfield, a pediatric nurse practitioner and director of pediatric infectious diseases at Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, said parents should call or bring their children to see the doctor early if the children aren't drinking, are really lethargic, have pain in a specific place in their chest or are having difficulty breathing after normal activity, such as going upstairs. Also, if they are getting better and suddenly get worse, bring them in to the hospital right away, because this could be a sign of a secondary bacterial infection.

"These kids don't do well when brought in late for care," she said.

These stories about a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old who died recently of flu show how dangerous the disease can be.