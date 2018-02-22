8 stories about drinking and health: The good, bad and ugly

For those who like to indulge in life's finer pleasures — be it a glass of wine with dinner or a post-World Series win weekend binger — the question of how booze affects our bodies is ever-present.
Is alcohol really that bad for us? Does it have any benefits? What constitutes binge drinking? Are certain types of booze easier on the body than others? How can I tell if "all in good fun" turns into a legitimate addiction?
To help you navigate a world where beer and Bordeaux are aplenty, we've rounded up stories about how drinking affects our health.
Study: For those over 90, alcohol better than exercise for longevity
Cheers to life — seriously. When it comes to making it into your 90s, booze actually beats exercise, according to a long-term study.
Can having a drink with dinner turn into problem drinking?
Is it possible to become an alcoholic just by having one or two drinks nightly, like wine with dinner? The Mayor Clinic weighs in.
This alcohol substitute could get you drunk without the hangover
A British scientist and longtime drug researcher developed an alcohol substitute that still gives imbibers that sought-after buzz without the unsavory side effects of a hangover the next day.
Mixing energy drinks with alcohol may make dangerous cocktail
Mixing caffeine-loaded energy drinks and booze could be a recipe for trouble, according to a study that says the popular party duo ups the odds someone will get hurt.
What a month of ditching alcohol taught me
What a monthlong challenge to give up alcohol taught one millennial woman whose life revolves around going to shows where booze typically flows until close.
What you need to know about alcohol use disorder
You are at higher risk for AUD if you are male or had your first drink in your teens, according to NIH. If you have at least one parent with AUD, it could be in your genes.
Getting treatment for problem drinking — without giving up alcohol
Harm reduction or controlled drinking, in which problem drinkers reduce their alcohol intake but don't necessarily embrace abstinence, remains rare and controversial.
Here's why you shouldn't get a massage after drinking alcohol
You may want to rethink scheduling that relaxing Saturday-morning massage the day after partying. Here's why.