8 stories about drinking and health: The good, bad and ugly

For those who like to indulge in life's finer pleasures — be it a glass of wine with dinner or a post-World Series win weekend binger — the question of how booze affects our bodies is ever-present.

Is alcohol really that bad for us? Does it have any benefits? What constitutes binge drinking? Are certain types of booze easier on the body than others? How can I tell if "all in good fun" turns into a legitimate addiction?

To help you navigate a world where beer and Bordeaux are aplenty, we've rounded up stories about how drinking affects our health.

Cheers to life — seriously. When it comes to making it into your 90s, booze actually beats exercise, according to a long-term study.

Is it possible to become an alcoholic just by having one or two drinks nightly, like wine with dinner? The Mayor Clinic weighs in.

A British scientist and longtime drug researcher developed an alcohol substitute that still gives imbibers that sought-after buzz without the unsavory side effects of a hangover the next day.

Mixing caffeine-loaded energy drinks and booze could be a recipe for trouble, according to a study that says the popular party duo ups the odds someone will get hurt.

When it comes to making it past 90, booze might actually beat exercise, according to a long-term study led by University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas. (Feb. 20, 2018) When it comes to making it past 90, booze might actually beat exercise, according to a long-term study led by University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas. (Feb. 20, 2018) SEE MORE VIDEOS

What a monthlong challenge to give up alcohol taught one millennial woman whose life revolves around going to shows where booze typically flows until close.

You are at higher risk for AUD if you are male or had your first drink in your teens, according to NIH. If you have at least one parent with AUD, it could be in your genes.

Harm reduction or controlled drinking, in which problem drinkers reduce their alcohol intake but don't necessarily embrace abstinence, remains rare and controversial.

You may want to rethink scheduling that relaxing Saturday-morning massage the day after partying. Here's why.

Ahh Valentine's Day, the holiday of love. It gets one thinking about weddings, which gets one thinking about honeymoons. And, in that regard, Lonely Planet has got you. If you pick up its latest book, "The Honeymoon Handbook," you may pick up some pointers on 'mooning the best way possible. And if island life is your idea of fun for two, this list is for you. (Darcel Rockett) (Darcel Rockett)