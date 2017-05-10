Unlicensed Baltimore salons offering tattoo eyebrow services pose health risks

Baltimore health officials are warning residents that it is illegal and a health hazard to get inked in eyebrows at salons.

Many people don't realize that the procedures, which involves using needles to draw eyebrows with permanent, semi-permanent or long-lasting make up is considered illegal, according to a release from the Baltimore City Health Department. The salons often market the procedure as "microblading".

The department regulates tattoo parlors because the process can lead to bacterial infections and the spread of diseases such as HIV. Tattooing of any kind for compensation may only be done in a licensed tattoo facility by artists who are registered with the health department.

"We regulate tattoo facilities to protect the health and safety of our residents. Besides the cosmetic damage that may include permanent scarring, tattooing in unlicensed facilities can lead to infections such as MRSA, HIV, Hepatitis B and C," Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, said in a statement. "Residents can stay safe by making sure to choose licensed tattoo facilities for microblading and permanent makeup application."

Salons that offer unlicensed tattooing services may be fined or have their license suspended or revoked. Salon owners must open a separate licensed facility apart from the salon to offer tatooing.

