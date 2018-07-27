Cummings, Sen. Elizabeth Warren to meet with Baltimore leaders on opioid crisis

Baltimore Rep. Elijah E. Cummings and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are scheduled to meet with Baltimore officials and community leaders Friday to strategize on how best to combat the opioid addiction problem in the city and around the country.

Cummings, a Democrat, said he wants to learn from community representatives on the front lines. Among those invited were Mayor Catherine Pugh, interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen and a number of local health care and addiction experts.

Cummings and Warren, also a Democrat, are hoping to promote legislation that would provide $100 billion over 10 years for services to combat substance use disorders. It is modeled after 1990’s Ryan White Act that provided billions of federal dollars to combat the AIDS crisis.

“We’re trying to get some momentum,” Cummings said in an interview. “We want people to understand the significance of the problem and how it is a burden on society and families and individuals. I don’t think a lot of people realize how significant this problem is.”

Republicans have said the measure, known as the Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency Act, or CARE, is too expensive. The bill has wide support among House Democratic leaders, but experts say it lacks GOP backing and faces long odds to be approved this year.

Supporters say concerns about the price tag should be offset by the current cost of the opioid crisis.

According to President Donald J. Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, the crisis costs the American economy more than $500 billion a year.

The number of drug and alcohol-related deaths in Maryland reached an all-time high of 2,282 last year.

There were 9 percent more deaths than 2016 and most of them, 2,009, were opioid-related, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health.

Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. John Sarbanes, both Democrats, were also scheduled to attend the Baltimore meeting, which is not open to the public.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker