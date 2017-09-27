More Marylanders catch swine flu at county fairs

Five Marylanders were sickened with the flu after coming into contact with pigs at the Anne Arundel County Fair and The Great Frederick Fair, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

Another seven Maryland residents caught the flu after coming into contact with pigs at the Charles County Fair. The Maryland Department of Agriculture last week canceled all swine exhibits at the Calvert County Fair, the last county fair scheduled for this year.

The people who caught the swine flu are not seriously ill and haven’t been hospitalized, the state health department said.

