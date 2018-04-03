New cancer center to open at MedStar Good Samaritan

MedStar Health will open a new $1.75 million cancer center in 7,800-square-foot of renovated space at its Good Samaritan campus next week.

The center, to be called the MedStar Franklin Square Cancer Center at Loch Raven Campus, will include an infusion center with 22 treatment chairs where IV therapies including chemotherapy, immunotherapy and iron infusions can be administered.

The center also will bring 16 oncology experts — medical oncologists, genetic counselors, thoracic surgeons, radiologists — from the MedStar Health Cancer Network under one roof.

“Having all of these services together will make for a much more robust patient experience,” said Linda Rogers, vice president of oncology and related services for the MedStar Health Baltimore region, in a statement. “Our clinicians will be able to better communicate patient cases with each other face to face, quickly order medications from the on-site pharmacy, and benefit from ongoing clinical research. Our patients will benefit from having their entire medical team, testing, medications and infusion therapies under one roof.”

