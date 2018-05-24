Health officials confirm measles case in Maryland

Montgomery County health officials have confirmed a case of measles and are alerting those who have not been vaccinated about possible exposure.

Health officials from Montgomery County, the Maryland Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Health are investigating the case. Officials say an individual contracted measles outside of the country, developed symptoms here and is currently under medical care. Measles is a highly contagious virus that is spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

Health officials said the individual potentially exposed people at the following places:

« May 15 – Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia at the international arrivals and baggage claim area from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

« May 17 – Nordstrom Rack, 15760 Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

« May 18 – Circuit Court of Maryland, 50 Maryland Ave. in Rockville, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to health officials: “In the first stage of measles, most people develop a fever greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery eyes, and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body. Some may develop symptoms up to 21 days after exposure.”

Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children, according to the World Health Organization.

Individuals noticing the symptoms of measles should contact their primary health care provider or local health department before visiting a provider office or health care facility.

Potentially exposed individuals with questions may call the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755. Calls after hours or on the weekend can be directed to the County’s Crisis Center at 240-777-4000.

