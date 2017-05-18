Some lead tests inaccurate, health officials say

State health officials are urging parents to check if their children need to be retested for lead in their blood after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control said this week that some tests were not accurate.

The FDA said that some tests created by Magellan Diagnostics Leadcare Testing Systems should no longer be used because the results often falsely show low levels of lead in the blood. The alert is just for blood taken through veins and not for finger-stick or heel-stick tests.

The Maryland of Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said that children, particularly those under age 6, who showed low lead levels after getting checked by the Magellan brand of diagnostics should get re-tested.

Re-testing is not necessary if the health care provider is certain that analyzers other than ones flagged by the FDA were used to evaluate the venous blood samples, the health department said.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/ankwalker