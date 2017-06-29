Maryland to dedicate $7.2 million to lead, asthma reduction efforts

Maryland has received $6.3 million in federal funding to launch an initiative they hope will reduce lead poisoning and asthma rates, particularly when related to poor housing conditions.

Part of the money will be used to fund a program called Healthy Homes for Healthy Kids. Under the initiative, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Department of Housing and Community Development will work together to expand lead identification and abatement programs.

Another portion of the funding will go toward the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention & Environmental Case Management program, which helps local health departments work with families to eliminate sources of lead exposures and asthma triggers in homes.

The programs will also receive $860,000 in state funding in addition to the federal money.

"This funding is a major step forward in our efforts to prevent these health problems and provide a healthy and safe environment for all Marylanders," Governor Larry Hogan said in a written statement.

