Maryland's heroin fight turns to educating students from elementary school to college

In the ongoing battle to stem the heroin and opiate epidemic in Maryland, the newest focus is a state law that mandates teaching students in elementary schools through college about the dangers of the drugs.

Public schools are tweaking drug-education lessons and colleges are preparing sessions for incoming students to comply with the Start Talking Maryland Act, which becomes law July 1.

The act, passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year, requires public schools to offer drug-education that includes the dangers of heroin and opiates starting in elementary school.

It also requires public schools to stock the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, have staff trained to use it and to report naloxone uses to the state.

"The key is to start talking about it," said Del. Eric Bromwell, a Baltimore County Democrat one of the lead sponsors of the measure. "You really need to get to people sooner and you need to get to them over and over again."

The law requires that education about heroin and opiates takes place during at least three phases of a student's career — once between third and fifth grade, then also between sixth and eighth grade and again between ninth and 12th grade.

The law also requires all colleges and universities that accept state funding to have a heroin and opioid prevention plan that includes education for incoming, full-time students as well as training in naloxone for campus police and public safety officers.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. was lead sponsor of the bill in the Senate. He said it was important to have education as a component among the heroin-related legislation that passed the General Assembly this year.

"It's everywhere," the Calvert County Democrat said. "It affects all segments of society, rich to poor. It's a crisis that we need to identify and make educators as well as parents aware of it, and provide the resources to deal with it."

Maryland's opioid epidemic shows no signs of abating, even as politicians and health officials scramble to prevent overdose deaths and provide more treatment options for those who are addicted to opioid drugs.

In 2016, Maryland experienced 2,089 deaths from drug and alcohol overdoses, a 66 percent increase that was driven largely by deaths associated with opioid drugs including heroin and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a potent drug that's often mixed into heroin without a user's knowledge.

In recent months, officials have seen a surge in overdoses due to the synthetic opioid carfentanil. Developed as a sedative for large animals, carfentanil is said to be 100 times stronger than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Officials have attacked the problem in a variety of ways: Expanding access to naloxone, providing guidance to doctors about prescribing addictive painkillers, improving a prescription drug monitoring program and launching hotlines to connect people with treatment.

Hogan earlier this year declared a state of emergency and opened an Opioid Operational Command Center. Baltimore's health commissioner recently reported that the city is running low on naloxone.

Maryland colleges and universities are beginning to work on how to incorporate heroin education into programs for incoming students to comply with the new law.

On Monday, top higher education officials — including representatives from the University System of Maryland, private colleges and community colleges and the state secretary of higher education — were briefed on the law's requirements, said Lee Towers, legislative director for the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

The University System of Maryland, which includes a dozen institutions and two regional higher education centers, supported the legislation that created the new law. At the University of Maryland, College Park, the state's largest university, officials are evaluating how to comply with it.

"Education is essential to addressing the heroin and opioid problem in Maryland," Dr. David McBride, director of College Park's University Health Center, said in a statement.

Harford Community College is working to include about a half-hour session on heroin into student orientation programs, said Nancy Dysard, the college's director of marketing and public relations.

Dysard said it shouldn't be difficult for the college to comply with the law as it has a close working relationship with the Harford County Sheriff's Office. The college already has public safety officers trained and equipped with naloxone, as well as some nursing students and psychology students, she said.

Howard Community College, meanwhile, plans to develop an online course on heroin for incoming students, said spokeswoman Elizabeth Homan. "That really works well for our population," she said.

As with Harford, Howard Community College already has equipped its public safety officers with naloxone.

At lower grade levels, school systems are using summer break to update or revamp their drug-education programs. The Maryland State Department of Education provided a $4,000 grant to each of the 24 local school systems to help kick start those efforts.

Baltimore County is using its grant to hire curriculum writers to revise lessons taught from elementary schools to high schools, said Joe Leake, health education supervisor for the school system.

It's important to update the lessons so students understand the pitfalls of opiates — not just illegal drugs like heroin, but prescription drugs like morphine, Leake said.

"Some kids may think: 'It's prescribed by a doctor, how bad can it be?'" Leake said. "They have no idea of the addictive properties of opiates. They have no idea. Hopefully with the new resources we'll put in, we can combat that."

Leake said Baltimore County's instruction is geared toward different age groups. Lessons for the youngest elementary students focus on medicine safety and not taking someone else's medication. Later, they learn about peer pressure and making smart choices. Older students learn more details about the dangers of various drugs.

This past year Baltimore County teamed with CVS to bring pharmacists into some high schools to speak to students about opiate addiction — a program that could expand this year. The system is looking at bringing police officers into classrooms, too.