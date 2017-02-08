Center for Health Security at Hopkins awarded $16 million grant

The Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will study biosecurity and pandemics with the help of a $16 million grant announced Wednesday.

The three-year grant from the Open Philanthropy Project will help the center study responses to serious biological risks and how technology could change those risks, improve biosafety practices, and increase awareness of biosecurity and pandemic challenges, according to the center.

One of the Open Philanthropy Project's areas of focus is biosecurity and pandemic preparedness.

"It is gratifying to see a philanthropic organization committing such substantial new resources to issues we care so deeply about – research and advocacy on biosecurity and global biological risk," center director Tom Inglesby said in a statement. "This grant will have a transformative impact on our work and our ability to make a difference."

