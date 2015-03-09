More than 289,000 buy health plans on exchange

The Maryland Health Exchange reported Monday that 289,131 people enrolled in private and government-funded plans during open enrollment that ended Feb. 28.

The exchange, where under the Affordable Care Act people who don't receive insurance through an employer can get a health plan, enrolled 122,778 people in private plans and 166,353 in Medicaid.

Open enrollment officially ended Feb. 15, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 28 for people who could not get through to the call center for help because of high last-minute demand.

The number of people who get insurance could continue to grow even more. A special enrollment period, to run March 15 to April 30, was recently created for Marylanders who owe a tax penalty for not having health coverage in 2014, but were unaware of that penalty.

